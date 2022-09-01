TOWSON — Luke Hamilton has lofty goals heading into Towson’s season-opener at Bucknell on Saturday night, but none of them are individual, and that’s fitting.
The Fort Hill alum, who was named second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association as a fullback in 2021, wants to get back to the playoffs. On a personal level, he just wants to do his job.
There are no aspirations for making first-team All-Conference or becoming an All-American. Win football games, and the rest will figure itself out.
“I’m feeling pretty confident right now,” Hamilton said. “We brought in about 50 new guys, which is the biggest number of guys we’ve had come in. It’s the most we’ve bonded as a team throughout camp, and we’re looking great.”
A season ago, Towson got off to a 3-4 start, but three losses over the remaining four games prevented the Tigers from making the playoffs for a second campaign in a row.
Towson’s skid coincided with Hamilton breaking his foot and spraining a ligament, which sidelined him for the final four games of the 2021 season.
The six-foot, 245-pound redshirt junior is healthy now, and he’s ready to prove it on the football field.
“We really took our time with it, and I was able to rehab throughout the winter,” Hamilton said. “My body is healthy now. I’m confident going into this weekend.”
For those who haven’t watched Hamilton play at Towson, his impact offensively isn’t measured by traditional football metrics. He caught just six passes for 43 yards and had five rushing yards on two carries last year, yet he’s garnered a reputation as one of the conference’s best at his position.
You don’t need the football in your hands to alter the game. Just ask the fullback/H-back’s coach what he thinks of him.
“He may not show up in the box score, but he shows up in the locker room and in the game,” Towson head coach Rob Ambrose said. “Go ask the opponent’s defense, they’ll tell you. If you ask any coach in this league, they know who the fullback at Towson is. He hasn’t reached his ceiling yet, not even close.
“He’s incredibly physical, incredibly savvy. He sees the big picture of how he fits into the offense,” Ambrose said. “He’s a walking culture billboard. Relentless, there’s not a guy on either side of the football who doesn’t respect Luke.
“For what he does physically, he’s incredibly important. He’s a warrior. He teaches other guys to be warriors, he leads by example.”
Ambrose and his staff had no intention of taking a fullback during the 2018 recruiting cycle, but that was until they saw Hamilton play.
Hamilton racked up more than 500 tackles and two Defensive Player of the Year awards over his three-year varsity career playing for head coach Todd Appel, helping the Sentinels go 38-3 with two state titles.
During his senior season, Hamilton recorded 182 tackles, 10 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. On offense, he had 52 pancake blocks.
“We went and watched a high school game, and we were like, ‘We need to find a place for him,’” Ambrose said.
“I’m a Western Maryland guy as a recruiter in my younger days. I was one of the few guys that would go past Hagerstown. Great brand of football. Tyler Wharton was an All-American, and we project Luke to follow that path.
“It’s really good ball up there in Cumberland and Western Maryland, and it’s really well-coached ball. Very fundamental. Kids at a young age know how to play the game.”
Hamilton suffered a foot injury and played sparingly during his freshman season in 2018 before playing in all 12 contests the following year, helping to block for an offense that averaged 4.4 yards a carry.
Towson didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hamilton didn’t let that slow him down in 2021, and he earned All-Conference honors after the year-long break.
While the honor is nice, Hamilton knows there’s always something that can be improved.
“I’ve really just tried to focus on being more athletic, to be more mobile,” Hamilton said. “I want to be able to play anywhere in the backfield, do a little bit of everything.”
For the first time since arriving at Towson, Hamilton has another Western Maryland product in the locker room, as Fort Hill grad Blake White, the 2021 Area Player of the Year, is a freshman with the Tigers.
However, White suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery during camp.
“It’s always good to have a familiar face around,” Hamilton said. “Another guy to back me up when we’re talking trash to the other guys in the locker room about high school football.”
With White at Towson, that makes four former Sentinels at the Division I level; Danny King is a redshirt-freshman at West Virginia, and Alijah Metz is a sophomore at Duquesne.
“It goes to show the kind of work and drive that coach Appel and coach (Zack) Alkire have,” Hamilton said. “How much work they put into the players and put into the program. That’s what allows us to further our careers as football players and students.”
Area football fans can see Hamilton in action when the Tigers head to Bucknell on Saturday at 6 p.m. — the game can be streamed on ESPN+. Towson’s home opener is the following Saturday against Morgan State at 7 p.m.
Hamilton’s Tigers and King’s Mountaineers square off on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. in Morgantown, West Virginia.
After being picked No. 11 in the CAA — one spot behind Monmouth, a recent addition that’s never played a game in the conference — Hamilton and his Towson teammates aren’t lacking for motivation.
“We have a huge chip on our shoulder, and we’re excited to prove everyone wrong,” Hamilton said.
Yet, for Hamilton, he’s not going to do anything out of the ordinary. He’ll stick to his assignments, do his job and do whatever it takes to help the team win.
It’s gotten him this far, why stop now?
