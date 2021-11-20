Northern Garrett’s state champion girls cross country team pose with the championship trophy at Hereford High School in Parkton last Saturday after winning the Class 1A title. From left to right, coach Shaun Peck, individual champion Lydia Nelson, Emma Hostetler, Kaylee Bowser, Arrisyn Amtower, Minka Amtower, Sophia Brown, McKenzie Upole and Coach Jaron Hawkins.