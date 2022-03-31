CUMBERLAND — In a matchup that figured on paper to be a pitcher’s duel between two Division 1-bound arms, one hurler’s defense made plays, and the other one’s didn’t.
Left-handed pitcher Isaac Upole, signed to West Virginia, was chased in the second inning after four unearned Allegany runs came across on three errors, and on the other side, James Madison commit Griffin Madden was in a zone.
Not only was Madden hitting his spots, the Campers’ defense backed him up too.
Madden struck out 13 to get the victory, No. 1 Allegany committed just one error behind him and the squad held off a late surge by No. 3 Southern to win, 4-3, on Wednesday and remain unbeaten.
“Southern is a good baseball team, so coming out and getting off to a good start against somebody like Upole, he’s a great pitcher, that was a positive,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “After we ran him from the game, I felt like we kind of put things in cruise control, and we weren’t attacking like we were early on.
“It almost came back and got us. ... It’s nice to get a win against Southern and against a good pitcher like him.”
Wednesday’s matchup was arguably the best of the early slate, pitting two teams within the Area Top 5 against one another.
Neither team hit the ball well as both Allegany and Southern tallied three hits apiece; however, a trio of errors spotted the Campers two runs in the second, and Bryce Madden lined a two-out, two-run single to right for a four-run lead to make the Rams pay.
Southern got a run back in the fourth on a wild pitch — Griffin Madden was one pitch away from stranding Will Moon at third, who led off the frame with a double.
Then, Tanner Haskiell crushed a two-run homer into the Allegany parking lot to pull the Rams to within 4-3 entering the seventh. Yet, Madden fanned two straight to begin the final frame, and Cayden Bratton came on for the final out to pick up the save.
“It was a good ball game played by Allegany, (Madden) was on today,” Southern head coach Dan Holler said. “We catch the ball, it’s a little bit different. We just need to take care of us.”
Upole was tabbed with the loss after allowing four runs, none earned, on four hits in 1 2/3 innings with three Ks and three free passes. The senior was pulled early to retain his eligibility for this week — he can pitch again on Saturday at Jefferson.
Madden finished with a final line of three runs, two earned, on three hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts and one walk to register as the winning pitcher.
“I pitched pretty well,” Madden said. “A few mistake pitches cost me a few runs. They capitalized on those mistakes.”
Madden’s biggest miscue was a 1-0 fastball to Haskiell, who drove the delivery well over the left-field fence with one out in the sixth. How did Madden respond? The right-hander retired the next four hitters — three via strikeout — before hitting the 105-pitch limit.
“Just gotta keep coming after them,” Madden said of his mentality following Haskiell’s homer. “They have five, six, seven up. Just gotta keep attacking those guys, keep getting outs. You can’t let it affect you.”
“I thought he attacked hitters, and that’s what we want him to do,” Irons said of his starting pitcher. “Are we going to give up a home run every now and then doing that? Yeah. Kid’s a good hitter, he squared one up.”
Although the Campers’ coach was pleased with the result, Irons wasn’t too keen on how Allegany finished the game at the plate.
Right-hander Jadon James, in relief of Upole, threw 4 1/3 hitless innings out of the pen. The junior struck out four and walked one, and he benefited from a pair of inning-ending 4-6-3 double plays in the fifth and sixth innings.
Still, Allegany held on to remain undefeated through four contests, and the Campers will have a chance to collect another Area Top 5 triumph when they host No. 5 Keyser (4-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Holler said Southern is still looking to find an identity, which he’s confident will come with more reps. Due to the snowfall and sleet during the week, the team from Oakland hasn’t been able to practice outside in three or four days.
The Rams won’t have a lot of time to figure it out in the interim, with a pair of difficult road matchups against No. 2 Mountain Ridge (tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.) and Jefferson (Saturday at 1 p.m.) looming.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 17-2 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds.
Landon Hansel was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 and allowing three hits in five innings pitched.
Allegany had 13 hits — three by Matt Sherman, three by Myles Bascelli, two by Hansel and two by Blake Powell.
Braxton Warsaw started for Southern, striking out four in three innings. He also had a double at the plate.
