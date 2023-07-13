Allegany star Griffin Madden won the Western Maryland Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and Allegany and Northern led the way with five all-conference selections.
Allegany won the league with a 7-1 record, followed by Mountain Ridge (6-2), Northern (4-4), Southern (3-5) and Fort Hill (0-8).
The first-team pitchers were Mountain Ridge senior Landon McAlpine, Southern senior Tanner Haskiell and Northern sophomore Luke Ross.
Mountain Ridge senior Carson Bradley and Northern sophomore Liam Stewart were the catchers.
The first-team infield is comprised of Mountain Ridge senior Leuma Pua’auli, Allegany senior Alex Kennell, Allegany juniors Caedon Wallace and Bryce Madden, and Northern sophomore Wally Brands.
Northern senior Easton Rhoten, Allegany senior Cayden Bratton, Allegany junior Cayden Long and Southern sophomore Jared Haskiell make up the outfield.
Mountain Ridge junior Parker Ferraro was a first-team utility player, and Northern senior Kellen Hinebaugh slotted in as the designated hitter.
The second-team pitchers are Mountain Ridge senior Evan Cook and Northern Senior Ethan Sebold, while Southern freshman Reece Tasker is the catcher.
Fort Hill junior Steven Spencer, Southern sophomore Brayden Upole, Northern sophomore Cole Folk and Southern freshman Ryan Bird make up the infield.
Mountain Ridge senior Caleb Langham and Allegany sophomore Myles Bascelli round out the second team in the outfield.
