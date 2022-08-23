MOUNT SAVAGE — Scott Mallery posted a 15-under par 60 to win the sixth and final week of the Allegany County Disc Golf Club’s inaugural Summer Flex League.
Mallery, 54, of Mount Savage, threw for 15 birdies on the 24-hole layout at Mile Lane Disc Golf Course in Mount Savage en route to a two-stroke victory over 19-year-old Colby Mallery, also of Mount Savage. Bill Shreve, 46, of Cumberland, placed third with a 66.
The weekly win by two or more places sealed the season victory for Mallery, who entered Week 6 one point behind Shreve. With Mallery winning Week 6 and Shreve placing third, the two-point swing swung the title to Mallery with 53 points. Shreve finished second with 52 points, while Kevin Spradlin, 43, of Frostburg, placed a distant third (38).
Becky Shreve, 41, of Cumberland, won for the sixth straight week, this time with a round of 37 on the 12-hole layout. Her average margin of victory over six weeks was 10.5 strokes. Stephanie Spradlin, 42, of Frostburg, placed second with a 46. The same players finished 1-2 in the Women’s Division season SFL standings. Shreve finished with 67 points to Spradlin’s 58. Krystal Mallery, 50, of Mount Savage, took third with 19 points.
Josiah Spradlin, 12, of Frostburg, dominated the Boys’ Division for the sixth straight week. His average margin of victory was 12.5 strokes. This time, he threw a 39, eight strokes ahead of Luke Spradlin-Vogelsang, 9, of Frostburg. Gavin Carter, 12, of Frostburg, placed third (55) while Gary Schultz, 9, of Frostburg, took fourth (63).
Spradlin won the season-long division title with 67 points, compared to Spradlin-Vogelsang, who finished second with 57. Schultz, who played in only two of the six weeks, placed third with 12 points.
For more information, call or text 301-338-4533 or visit the Allegany County Disc Golf Club page on Facebook.
