CUMBERLAND — David Warder and Colby Mallery teamed up for a three-stroke victory in Western Maryland Disc Golf Fall/Doubles Winter League competition on Sunday at Central Assembly of God in Cumberland.
Warder, 31, of Frostburg, and Mallery, 18, of Mount Savage, finished with a combined score of 103. Warder threw for an individual score of 47 while Mallery threw a 56.
Bill Shreve, 45, of Cumberland, and Ethan Von Hagel, 19, of Cumberland, finished in second place with a score of 106. Shreve threw a 49, while Von Hagel finished with a 57.
Dan Beachy, 38, of Frostburg, and Sam Wolodkin, 19, of Frostburg, rounded out the top three teams in the five-team field with a 108. Beachy used a front nine best of 21 to jumpstart his overall round of 52, while teammate Wolodkin finished with a 56.
The team of Mallery and Warder led by three strokes after the front nine, but Shreve and Von Hagel tied the match at 72 apiece after No. 13. On the next basket, Team Shreve-Von Hagel took a one-stroke lead, but the wooded basket in the woods got the best of them. As they threw for a combined 11, Warder and Mallery each made par, turning the one-stroke deficit into a two-stroke lead that they refused to give up again.
Three more weeks remain in Fall/Winter Doubles League action. Play resumes Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at Central Assembly of God in Cumberland. For more information, visit Western Maryland Disc Golf on Facebook or call or text 301-338-4533.
