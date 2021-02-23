CRESAPTOWN — Colby Mallery and Ashby Whitacre combined for 39 points as Calvary put a clamp down on Heritage in the second half to claim a 56-46 win on Tuesday night in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference boys basketball action.
The victory, which avenges a four-point loss at Heritage earlier in the season, moves the Eagles to 4-8 overall and 3-7 in MDCC play. It was their third straight win and made them winners of four of their last five.
“Over the past several years, Calvary has played the fundamentally-sound Heritage team tight but has not been able to come away with any victories,” said Eagles head coach Scott Mallery. “Tonight’s win was very satisfying for (our) five seniors.”
Calvary started slow and, as a result, found itself trailing by eight in the first quarter. The Eagles turned it around following a timeout, however, and ended the frame on a 6-0 run to trail 10-8 entering the second.
The Eagles’ motion offense got to work in the second period, outscoring Heritage 19-14 for a 27-24 halftime lead. Mallery and Whitacre led the charge with 12 and 7 points, respectively.
Calvary kept up the pressure in the third, holding Heritage to nine points while scoring twice as many to extend the lead to double digits, 45-33.
Heritage went after Dayton in the fourth as he was in foul trouble, picking up his fourth early in the frame before fouling out with more than three minutes left. It led to Heritage cutting a 15-point deficit to eight points.
But the Eagles didn’t waver, knocking down 7 of 11 attempts from the free-throw line down the stretch to put the game on ice. Whitacre was 4 for 7 from the stripe and Noah Robinette sank 3 of 4 in the fourth.
Mallery recorded a game-high 22 points on seven field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and was 4 of 5 from the foul line. Whitacre tacked on 17 points with five buckets and a 7 for 12 performance from the line. Noah Robinette tacked on eight points and Dayton had seven.
Mallery and Carrington led in rebounds with seven apiece, while Robinette and Dayton each grabbed six. Mallery, Dayton and Whitacre had two steals each, Dayton had five assists and Malley dished out four, and Carrington blocked a pair of shots.
Wade Horst led Heritage with 16 points and Caleb Stamper added 13.
Calvary faces another critical game on Thursday at home against Grace Academy.
