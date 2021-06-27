BALTIMORE — The Trey Mancini comeback story added a new chapter on Saturday.
The Baltimore Orioles slugger was named to the 2021 All-Star Home Run Derby roster.
Mancini, 29, was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2020, causing him to miss the entire season. The Notre Dame grad has since made a full recovery and returned to lead Baltimore with 14 homers and 52 RBIs so far this season. His RBI total is tied for 10th in baseball.
The Orioles first baseman will compete alongside two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and 2019 Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso of the New York Mets with five other yet-to-be named players in the event slated for July 12 at Coors Field in Denver.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger and MLB home run leader Vlad Guerrero Jr., who has 26 big flies, and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who has 25, have both declined invitations to the derby.
