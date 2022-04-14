KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 1 Keyser plated seven runs in the fourth, and Rylee Mangold didn't allow a hit until the fifth as the Tornado routed Moorefield, 8-0, on Wednesday.
After three scoreless frames to start, Keyser struck first, and it did it in a big way. Alexa Shoemaker crossed the first tally of the night with an RBI single, and Charity Wolfe, Makayla Gillaspie and Laurren Annable singled to plate runs.
An error and an RBI groundout by Avery Everline capped the seven-run outburst. Wolfe walked it off in the fifth with a run-scoring single to put Keyser up by eight and end it in a run rule.
Wolfe and Shoemaker both had multi-hit outings.
Mangold allowed just one hit, struck out 10 and walked none in five innings pitched. Moorefield starter Carlee Haines was tabbed with the loss.
Keyser (20-2) competes in a tournament in Myrtle Beach next week. The Tornado face Groveport-Madison on Monday at 10 a.m. Moorefield (7-10) is at Frankfort (3-8) on Monday at 4 p.m.
Berkeley Springs 9-14, Frankfort 4-3
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — After a relatively close Game 1, Berkeley Springs used a huge inning in the second bout to sweep Frankfort on Wednesday.
Frankfort took a 3-2 lead in the second inning of the first game on a Larae Grove single. But Berkeley Springs would score seven of the next eight runs to pull away.
Emily Schultz picked up the win for Berkeley Springs after allowing just one run on five hits in five innings pitched out of the bullpen, striking out seven and walking three.
Emma Widmeyer tallied two singles and a double, Allison Gray homered and tripled, and Layla Parsell hit a pair of singles to pace the Indians' offense.
Grove and Carlee Kesner had two hits apiece for Frankfort. One of Kesner's knocks was a double. Avery Noel was tabbed with the loss after allowing nine runs (three earned) on 12 hits in seven innings with eight Ks and a walk.
Berkeley Springs needed just three innings to win Game 2 after scoring 11 runs in the third inning.
The Indians benefited from nine Frankfort free passes and four errors to generate 14 runs despite hitting safely just five times — the same total as the Falcons.
Kesner and Adison Pritts doubled for Frankfort. Widmeyer tripled.
Frankfort is at Pendleton County on Saturday. Game 1 of the doubleheader begins at 2 p.m.
Berlin 9, Northern 8
BERLIN, Pa. — Northern scored eight unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to force a tie, but Berlin walked it off in the seventh on Wednesday.
Berlin right-fielder Shay Fochtman, the No. 9 hitter in the line-up, walked it off with a seventh-inning single to center. Four Berlin hitters had multi-hit games, and Taylor Hillegass hit a triple and Kassidy Smith and Mckenzie Moore doubled.
Northern's Graci Maust hit safely three times, and Ada White and Lily Chambers had two hits apiece. Chambers, Madison Seese and Kylee Barnes doubled.
Northern hosted No. 1 Allegany on Thursday, and plays in a tournament in Hancock this weekend. The Huskies face South Hagerstown at 1 p.m. and Boonsboro at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.