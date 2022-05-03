KEYSER, W.Va. — Rylee Mangold starred in a one-hit shutout, and Keyser edged out Berkeley Springs, 6-0, to open the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs on Monday.
Mangold struck out 11 and walked one in seven innings of scoreless ball.
Alexa Shoemaker singled twice and drove in a pair; Morgan Pratt singled, doubled and scored twice; Charity Wolfe doubled and tallied an RBI; and Laurren Annable singled and drove in a run.
Emily Schultz was tabbed with the loss for Berkeley Springs, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits in six complete innings. Allison Gray singled for the Indians' lone hit.
Keyser (28-3) continues sectional play at home against Grafton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Fort Hill 11, Berlin 8
BERLIN, Pa. — Fort Hill fell behind after building a five-run lead, but the Sentinels came back to top Berlin on Monday.
Fort Hill led 7-2 entering the bottom of the fourth, and Berlin took the lead by plating six. The Sentinels tied it up in the fifth on a wild pitch, Emily Wilson struck a go-ahead single a batter later and they never looked back.
Ally Myers picked up the victory in the circle after coming out of the bullpen to spin three scoreless innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven and walking none
Olivia Looker hit a home run, singled and drove in four runs; Wilson was 5 for 5 with two doubles and four ribbies; Myers doubled and singled twice; Alex Robertson tallied three hits; and Rory Martz doubled and singled twice.
Berlin starting pitcher Sadie Snyder was charged with the loss. Mckenzie Moore, Evelyn Black, Rori Allen and Taylor Hillegass had two-hit days for Berlin.
Fort Hill (9-6) is at Brunswick on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Northern 4, Hancock 3
ACCIDENT — With Northern down to its final out, Rylee Merrill hit a two-run, walk-off double in extra innings to beat Hancock on Monday evening.
Hancock took a 3-2 edge after striking first in the top of the eighth on an error, but Northern came back to secure its second win of the year. Madison Seese was the winning arm, allowing two runs on five hits with five Ks and four walks in eight innings of work.
Northern (2-13) is at Southern (0-11) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Grafton 5, Frankfort 4
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Grafton took the lead in the final frame and held off Frankfort to open the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs with a win Monday.
Frederique Maloley notched a go-ahead single and a passed ball allowed Grafton to tack on an insurance run to lead 5-3 in the seventh. Frankfort got a run back on an RBI by Carlee Kenser; however, the Falcons stranded the tying run at third base.
Maloley got the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits in seven innings, fanning eight and walking five. Abigail Wyer homered and Maloley tripled.
Avery Noel was the losing arm for Frankfort, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks in seven frames of work. Noel hit a home run at the plate.
Frankfort (7-15) hosts Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Meyersdale 11, Mountain Ridge 1
MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Meyersdale exploded for 13 hits to beat Mountain Ridge in five innings on Monday.
Jessica Daughton homered and drove in three runs to lead Meyersdale, and Morgan Walters, Regan Gindlesperger and Isabella Eberly doubled. Izabella Donaldson was the winning pitcher, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless frames with seven Ks.
Mountain Ridge starter Macy Guinn picked up the loss. Guinn, Emma Komatz and Maddie Pressman hit doubles.
Mountain Ridge (2-13) hosts Fort Hill on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.