KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser dispelled any concerns it struggled in close ball games on Thursday evening.
The Golden Tornado saw a three-run lead vanish in a heartbeat following a dramatic seventh-inning comeback by No. 3 Petersburg, which leveled the tally thanks to a two-run, two-out home run by Sissy Kitzmiller.
Keyser didn't waver, as Rylee Mangold roped a walk-off single in the seventh to down the Vikings, 7-6, and improve to 27-3.
The victory was Keyser's first against Petersburg since 2012, ending a string of 19 straight victories by the Vikings in the series.
"Every time we got a lead, they answered back, and that's what you expect out of Petersburg," Golden Tornado head coach Chris Shoemaker said. "They're never going to fold, they're too good of a team and too good of a program.
"I told the girls in the bottom of the seventh, 'Now it's your turn. What are you going to do? Are you going to fold and let them steal this game from you, or are you going to step up, make plays and do something?
"Two hits, and we were lucky to escape with a victory."
While Keyser has dominated the majority of its schedule this season, Shoemaker highlighted his team's struggles in close games as an area for improvement — the Golden Tornado were 2-3 in games decided by two runs or less entering Thursday.
Keyser didn't seem to be headed for that scenario entering the final frame leading 6-3 with right-hander Charity Wolfe dealing — she struck out 14 — but Petersburg nearly pulled off a miracle.
With the bases empty and the Vikings down to their final strike, Caitlyn Cooper slotted a clutch opposite-field liner into the right-center gap. Jaslyn Shook plated her with a single, and Kitzmiller launched a two-run homer into the crisp night sky to stun the Keyser faithful.
What made the rally even more surprising was that Petersburg's bottom-six hitters in their line-up were 0 for 15 prior to the hits by Cooper and Shook.
Still, Mangold made sure the Golden Tornado were the team celebrating at the end, dropping Petersburg to 12-2 on the year with her walk-off base knock.
"I'm disappointed we lost, but I'm happy we at least battled back there," Petersburg head coach Bubba Hedrick said. "It ain't over 'til it's over, and that all happened for us with two outs."
Hedrick pulled starter Sammy Colaw at the start of the sixth with a game against Tucker County on Friday — Petersburg's fourth of the week. Colaw pitched a solid game up to that point allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits with two Ks and three walks.
Cook came out of the bullpen and retired Keyser three-up, three-down, but the Golden Tornado — who outhit Petersburg, 8-6 — adjusted to the new arm in the seventh.
Averi Everline provided what proved to be two significant insurance runs in the fifth, slapping a two-out single into right field to make it 6-3. An inning prior, Petersburg pulled to within one after Braylee Corbin crushed a three-run homer to center.
Wolfe was perfect through the first three innings, and she ended as the winning pitcher after allowing six runs on six hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk. Wolfe is now 15-1 with a 2.10 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched this year.
Keyser struck first with four runs in the third — only one of which was earned thanks to a pair of Petersburg errors. Aly Smith doubled, Alexa Shoemaker singled and Everline singled to notch an RBI each in the frame.
Everline was 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Keyser, and Shoemaker was also 2 for 3, adding an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. Shoemaker, a Potomac State signee, is batting .598 over 92 at-bats this season.
Kitzmiller finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for Petersburg, and Mickala Taylor doubled. The Vikings close the regular season at Tucker County on Friday before beginning their playoff slate next week.
"We just haven't played a lot of games," Hedrick said. "(Friday) will be our fourth game this week, and I think that's what we needed. We just need to be on the field and swinging the bat and get in a little bit of a rhythm."
Keyser turns to postseason play, which begins with a home matchup with Berkeley Springs on Monday at 5 p.m. The Golden Tornado will have home-field advantage during sectional play as the No. 1 seed.
If Keyser is going to make a run at the state tournament, then it'll have to win a few more nailbiters along the way like the one on Thursday night.
"It helps gives the girls confidence, knowing they can do it," coach Shoemaker said. "We've had opportunities in the bottom of the seventh or the top of the seventh to tie and win some games, and we just haven't been able to execute."
