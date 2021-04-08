FROSTBURG — Lizzy Marchbank scored an unassisted goal at 17:53 of the first half, then the Mountain Ridge defense made it count in a 1-0 victory over visiting Allegany Wednesday evening at Miner Stadium.
The shut out was Miner goalie McKayla Alexander's fifth straight, including two games last fall. She made two saves.
"I was pleased with the intensity our players had in the first half," said Mountain Ridge head coach Gene Lescallette. "Sometimes the emotions from the Senior Night recognition tend to distract the girls, but they did a very nice job of focusing on the game.
"We came out a little flat in the second half and Allegany really made us work for the win. They are a tough, well-coached team, and never gave us a minute to relax."
Marchbank followed her shot from about eight yards out and scored on the rebound off of the keeper. According to Lescallette, it was the goalie's only mistake of the evening.
The Miners dominated in shots, 12-2 and held a 2-0 edge in corner kicks.
The Campers' Katie Sterne stopped 11 shots.
This evening will be Allegany's Senior Night as it hosts Mountain Ridge, 5 p.m., at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.