SHORT GAP, W.Va. — After missing Frankfort’s past seven games with a knee injury, the worst was confirmed Tuesday: Marié Perdew is out for the year.
“She would’ve been ranked as the top player in West Virginia at our level and other levels, she’s just that good,” Falcons head coach Steve Willison said. “To lose that, you really can’t put it into words. It’s just tough to take. I feel sorry for her seeing her watching games and knowing that she could’ve made the difference.”
The Frankfort guard was the Times-News Player of the Year and first-team All-State last year after averaging an area-best 25.6 points per game and shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.
In the Falcons’ opener against Martinsburg on Dec. 7, Perdew scored 10 points in the first half before suffering an MCL injury. The team hoped it was only a strain with a return around Christmas, but an MRI confirmed it was torn.
Prior to the season, Perdew picked up a pair of Division 1 offers from Delaware State and Bethune-Cookman, who Willison said is still going to honor the scholarship.
After Petersburg toppled the top-ranked Falcons on Tuesday night, Vikings head coach Jon Webster had nothing but respect for Perdew, who he’s sparred against numerous times over the past three seasons.
“Marié is a great player,” Webster said. “It’s tough learning to play without someone that you depended on for so long. I was talking to her before the game. I think we’ve faced each other nine times. That’s not even counting anything she would’ve gotten this year.
“She stepped in and was a big contributor as a freshman. Anytime you lose a piece like that, it’s really hard to replace. We wish Marié nothing but the best in her recovery and in whatever she’s going to go on and do next year. Because she’s a special kind of player.”
