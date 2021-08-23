SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort guard Marié Perdew put in her time, waiting behind talented stars Abby Beeman and Makenna Douthitt until it was her turn to take the reigns.
The pure-scoring junior didn’t disappoint in her role as the top dog, leading the area with a 25.6 points per game average on a 41.7% clip from beyond the arc.
After guiding Frankfort to a 15-4 mark and a trip to the state tournament, Perdew was voted Player of the Year by the area’s coaches.
She’s the fourth consecutive winner from Frankfort after Beeman won it twice and Douthitt did so two years ago. Jenna Burgess of Petersburg and Madi Dayton of Calvary also received votes for the award.
“It’s a really good feeling, it’s something that I’ve put hours in the gym, lifting, shooting to improve,” the junior said. “I want to thank my dad, he’s working with me every single day. We watch film together to work on my dribbling and shooting.”
Perdew is the daughter of J.R. Perdew, a pitching coach for the White Sox organization, former star pitcher and coach at Allegany College, and a Fort Hill graduate.
She credits her father for helping her blossom into the first-team All-State, Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year and All-Area player she is today.
“He showed me that if I want to be the best, I have to work harder than everybody else, especially because of my size disadvantage,” Marié Perdew said.
If you watched the Falcons for even a moment this year, chances are Perdew’s height wasn’t a thought that entered your mind.
Teams threw double-teams, triple-teams and box-and-1’s at her with regularity, but the silky smooth scorer always seemed to find driving lanes and open pull-up jumpers.
Frankfort head coach Mike Miller said Perdew’s dominance starts off the court.
“Nobody works harder than what she does,” he said. “She deserves all the honors because of the work she puts in during the offseason, and the extra effort she puts in the gym during the regular season. She’s one of a kind.
“She’s a lockdown shooter, she can hit from the outside, make threes at any time. She’s unique because of her ball-handling skills, and her ability to post up. She can hit midrange shots, back people down and hit turnaround shots in the paint. And she gets to the foul line a lot.
“She’s the total package offensively.”
It certainly doesn’t hurt to have one of the area’s best on-ball defenders, Halley Smith, to spar with every day in practice.
“I look at myself as one of the better scorers in the area, and Halley is a great defensive player,” Perdew said. “Her defense helps me, and I push her to be a better defender.”
“With (Halley) and Marié, we couldn’t have one without the other, like thunder and lightning,” Miller said.
As a sophomore two seasons ago, Perdew was a major part of Frankfort’s dominant 23-2 squad, but because of the make-up of the Falcons, she was forced to play down in the paint.
With Izzy Layton and Arin Lease patrolling the lane in 2021, Perdew was able to slide outside, a move that cleared space for the junior to operate on offense.
“Moving out to guard from where I used to be on the block helped open up the court for me,” Perdew said. “Now I can shoot from anywhere, which opens up the court for everyone.”
Area coaches experienced firsthand how hard it was to slow down the freight train that was Perdew this past season.
“What makes her really tough to guard is you can’t let down,” Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. “As soon as she sees you turn your head, she knows how to exploit it. If she’s open, you know it’s more than likely going in. And she knows how to get to the foul line.”
“You don’t stop somebody that averages that many points per game,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “She gets to her spots, and she does a good job of creating for her teammates. … We did a nice job against her, but it’s kinda hard trying to stop one player, it opens up opportunities for her teammates.”
“She’s skilled, that’s no secret to anybody.” Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. “I like that she has a killer instinct, she rarely looks scared or rattled. I like players like that, her competitive instincts and how she stays composed and carries herself.”
Buckley touched on what many coaches and fans have gleaned from watching Perdew go to work, even more so than her knack for scoring the basketball.
If a team keyed on her and did well to slow her production? Then she kept her cool and figured it out. Perdew appeared to relish the challenge, knowing that the game often hinged on her.
In Frankfort’s home bout with Petersburg, Perdew was held to seven points at the break. She tallied 16 in the second half for a game-best 23 and a 55-53 win.
Against Trinity Christian in the co-region final, the Warriors suffocated Perdew with double-teams, allotting her just one field goal in the opening half. She ended with 17 points, the bulk of which came during a 23-6 burst that booked Frankfort’s ticket to Charleston.
“Her willingness to never give up, she knows that teams are looking to try to shut her down defensively, and she plays off of that,” Miller said. “It fires her up. She knows that we have to rely on her, and she likes when people come at her. She rises to the challenge and takes it personally. Wants to face every challenge she’s up against.”
“It’s a compliment,” Perdew agreed. “I do love the challenge. My siblings will double-team me to try and recreate that. ... It makes me a better player, and I think it will pay dividends at the college level, which is ultimately my dream.”
Perdew hasn’t received any Division I offers yet, but that remains her goal. The junior says she’s heard from coaches at that level and hopes that opportunity is on the horizon.
In the meantime, Perdew can take solace in the fact that there’s nobody better in the area, and she still has one more year to prove it. It’s only a matter of time before college coaches take notice too.
