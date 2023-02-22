LANDOVER — Mountain Ridge's Mary Delaney added two more track titles to her belt, and the Miners' 4x800 relay took first place at the Class 1A indoor state championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Tuesday.
Delaney, a senior, successfully defender both of her 800- and 1600-meter titles. In the 800, Delaney broke a 10-year-old Class 1A state record by finishing in a time of 2:17.37.
Delaney easily bested the times of a trio of Washington County foes in Smithsburg's Grace Ellis (2:25.37) and Kayla Hawbecker (2:33.38) and Caroline Matthews of Boonsboro (2:37.33).
The state record was previously set by Western Tech standout Sharon Dorsey in 2013, who went on to win Baltimore Sun Athlete of the Year and star at George Mason.
Prior to that event, Delaney took first place in the 1600 in a time of 5:20.81, holding off Matthews (5:23.71).
Over the past four seasons, Delaney has won six state championships, including the cross country title she won last season.
Delaney's wasn't the only hardware Mountain Ridge took home on Tuesday.
The 4x800 relay team consisting of Brendan Kline, Will Haberlein, Ackerly Mulcaster and Casey Culler took first in the discipline with a time of 8:27.5 for the Miners' first-ever indoor title in that event.
Mountain Ridge is the current two-time outdoor track champion in the 4x800.
In other placings for Mountain Ridge, Will Haberlein ended in fifth in the boys 800-meter run (2:06.17), Casey Culler got fifth in the 1600-meter run (4:52.31), Xavier Twyman placed sixth in the boys 55-meter dash (6.73) and Brylee Gray took ninth in the girls 3200-meter run (13:18.31).
The boys 4x400 relay team of Ethan Wilt, Culler, Kline and Haberlein placed fifth in the event with a time of 4:41.65.
Fort Hill had a pair of representatives at the championships on Tuesday.
Hannah Custer placed third in the pole vault with a height of 9' 0". South Carroll junior Delaney Freed took the top spot (10' 0").
Kamryn Rice competed in two events, taking seventh in the girls 3200-meter run (13:12.04) and 11th in the 1600 (6:15.22).
Norhtern's Ethyn Peck finished sixth in the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 4:53.69, and DeVante Ross got ninth in the 300-meter dash (37.97).
The Huskies' 4x400 relay team of Ross, Peck, Josh Brobst and Matt Yoder ended in seventh in the event with a time of 3:43.83.
Mountain Ridge took eighth place in both boys and girls team competitions. Northern placed 20th in the boys team competition, and Fort Hill was 15th on the girls side.
In other notable finishes, Catoctin senior Brody Buffington became the fastest sprinter in Maryland state history.
Buffington ran the 55-meter dash in 6.19, the best time ever in Maryland regardless of class and the second-fastest in the nation this year.
The performance came on the heels of a controversial disqualification by the MPSSAA following Buffington's victory in the 300-meter dash at regionals due to a celebration the state official deemed too premature.
