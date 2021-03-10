CUMBERLAND — Attendance policy in Maryland changed per Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday.
In accordance to his recent order issued on Tuesday, "Outdoor venues at which sporting events occur (including, without limitation, major league, professional, minor league, semi-professional, amateur, recreational, motor sports and collegiate sporting events) may open to the general public, provided, however, that the total number of persons permitted in an Outdoor Sporting Venue at any one time shall not exceed 50% of that Outdoor Sporting Venue’s Maximum Occupancy."
The total number of spectators permitted in an indoor sports facility shall not exceed at any one time 50% of that indoor sports facility’s maximum capacity.
This order goes into effect on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. As a result of this order, each home school will be responsible for the sale/distribution of tickets for all athletic events.
Please note, all masking and social distancing guidelines are still in effect at all athletic events at both indoor and outdoor venues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.