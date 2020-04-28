CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association handed down a resolution that has been expected for some time now, canceling all high school sporting events through the 2019-2020 academic year.
In addition to spring sports being canceled, MPSSAA also canceled the boys and girls state basketball tournaments, originally scheduled for March 12-14. The Southern High School boys and girls teams were slated to play in the Class 1A semifinals on March 13. The boys were to play at the Xfinity Center at University of Maryland-College Park against Edmondson-Westside, and the girls team was scheduled to square off with Surrattsville at Towson University’s SECU Arena before the tournament was officially postponed on March 12.
The decision to cancel spring athletics and the basketball tournaments was handed down on Tuesday afternoon, a week after the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission canceled all spring high school athletic events, as well as the boys and girls basketball tournaments. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association shut down all winter sports championships, as well as spring athletics, on April 9.
The MPSSAA issued the following statement on Tuesday:
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), after careful review and consultation with the Maryland State Board of Education and Dr. Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools, is officially announcing the cancellation of all MPSSAA events for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. This includes the remainder of the 2020 Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships and all spring sports, as well as spring State Championships. The MPSSAA will in turn begin focusing all efforts on aligning the return of interscholastic athletics with the Maryland Strong Road Map to Recovery and the multi-phased approach within each stage of the recovery.
The MPSSAA has also canceled its Student-Athlete Leadership Conference and the Minds in Motion Scholarship banquet. The MPSSAA will continue to honor senior scholarship winners through its Minds in Motion Scholarship program and will announce each of the $1,000 scholarship winners online in the coming weeks.
With this announcement, the MPSSAA wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude and admiration to all of our member schools’ graduating seniors, underclassmen, coaches, administrators, and extracurricular athletic and activity sponsors who have dedicated countless hours to these programs. The MPSSAA and the Maryland State Department of Education, share your collective desire for the return of these highly beneficial educational programs when it is safe for all school communities.
