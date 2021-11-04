The Maryland playoffs begin today and three Area teams are in action.
Allegany (7-2), No. 3 in the 1A West region, hosts No. 6 Southern (1-7) at Greenway Avenue Stadium at 6 p.m., and No. 4 Northern (4-5) welcomes No. 5 Smithsburg (3-6) to Half-Mile High Stadium at 7 p.m.
The winner of the Campers vs. Rams matchup will face No. 2 Mountain Ridge (8-1), and the winner of the Huskies vs. Leopards bout draws No. 1 Fort Hill (8-0). Both games are co-region finals.
Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge received first-round byes because Clear Spring and Hancock withdrew from postseason play.
In the new MPSSAA playoff format, two teams get out of each region, at which point the remaining eight squads are reseeded based on point total.
Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge and Allegany — the top three teams in 1A West — are also the top three teams in all of Class 1A.
If any combination of the three gets out of the west region, then they will be seeded No. 1 and 2 the rest of the way and would be placed on opposite sides of the state tournament bracket. The soonest they could meet again would be in the state championship in Annapolis.
Here’s a breakdown of the two local first-round matchups.
Southern at Allegany
The Campers are back to the playoffs hosting their first postseason game since 2017, a 49-7 rout of Boonsboro. The Rams, meanwhile, will be playing in a postseason game for the fourth consecutive season.
Allegany and Southern squared off on Oct. 9 with the Campers cruising to a 47-6 win.
In that contest, six different Allegany players combined for six first-half touchdowns. Braylon White led the rushing with 82 yards and a TD on just three carries, and Trevor Milburn tallied 56 and a TD on four rushes.
At quarterback, Brody Williams completed 3 of 5 passes for 31 yards and a touchdown to Solomon Green, who caught all three throws.
Southern’s last win over Allegany came when the Rams scored a 28-0 shutout in Oakland on Oct. 26, 2018. Before that, the Campers had won 19 straight in the series.
Allegany holds a 26-4 edge over Southern all-time.
Smithsburg at Northern
This Northern Huskies football team will have a chance to make history when it hosts the Smithsburg Leopards tonight.
Northern hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000, when the Huskies toppled Cambridge-South Dorchester, 14-7, on the road. You have to go all the way back to 1992 for the last time Northern won a home playoff game, which was coincidently an 8-7 victory over Smithsburg.
Tonight will be only the fourth time Northern has hosted a playoff game.
The Huskies are only 5-12 all-time against Smithsburg, but they’ve won the last three meetings by a combined score of 94-37. In the teams’ most-recent meeting on Oct. 26, 2018, Northern won convincingly, 49-7, on the road.
Northern is led offensively by Jamison Warnick, who has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,159 rushing yards and an area-best 13 touchdowns on 187 carries.
Starting fullback Ethan Sebold has been out of the lineup with an injury since Week 7 against Mountain Ridge, but he may be back in the mix tonight according to head coach Phil Carr.
Kyle Broadwater has come on as a big-play threat out of the backfield for the Huskies. He began the year as the starting quarterback, but last week against Garrett County rival Southern, Broadwater tallied a game-high 127 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries.
Defensively, linebacker Chance Ritchey accumulated 116 tackles, 79 solo, in nine regular-season games.
Smithsburg ran the Western Maryland gauntlet this year, falling to Mountain Ridge, 69-6, Allegany, 48-23, and Fort Hill, 48-20. The Leopards avoided the sweep with a 42-14 win over Southern in Oakland.
The Leopards are paced by quarterback Dylan Moser, who completed 13 of 19 passes for 192 yards and scored three total touchdowns against a vaunted Fort Hill secondary.
Running back Ashton Redman is Smithsburg’s main threat out of the backfield. He caught a 75-yard pass against the Sentinels.
