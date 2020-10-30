CUMBERLAND — In a shortened season remiss of a state playoff tournament, devoid of its usual packed stadiums and marred by the never-wavering specter of the coronavirus pandemic, Allegany football still has a heck of a lot to play for.
In the words of head coach Bryan Hansel, the Campers enter 2020 seeking “redemption.”
The last time Allegany battled the four WestMAC teams occupying their six-game schedule, it walked off the field feeling the agony of defeat. Hansel is pulling out all the stops to turn it around by making a switch at quarterback to Trevan Powell, and he hopes a now-healthy roster can do what’s necessary to improve the Campers’ fortunes this time around.
“We bring back four of five starters on the offensive line, we have our injured players back — we had three or four surgeries last year, and we have senior leadership that we expect a lot from,” Hansel said. “We expect them to lead us through it, finish off their careers strong. Hopefully we can get some redemption, our seniors close on a solid note, and the juniors and sophomores take the momentum into next year.”
Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge and Northern beat Allegany by a combined score of 96-42 in 2019, with Southern besting the Campers, 28-0, two seasons prior. There isn’t a program with more bulletin board material in the area.
Hansel, the 2005 Times-News Area Player of the Year as a star tight end and linebacker at Allegany, comes into his fifth season at the helm with a 25-17 record following a disappointing 2-7 year.
After an 0-3 start, the Campers finally seemed to be turning the corner against Albert Gallatin, but any hope of a midseason playoff push was derailed by a devastating season-ending injury to leading rusher and offensive lifeblood Christian Welch. The senior had amassed 854 yards on 72 carries for 12.1 yards an attempt and eight touchdowns in fewer than four games.
But he wasn’t alone, two-way starters in Dorian Terrell and Dylan Clark were also lost in the 49-28 rout, as the catastrophic night of injuries forced Hansel to call up his entire JV squad.
The Campers limped to a 1-4 finish. Unfortunately, the 2020 turnaround effort got off to a less than ideal start.
An unspecified number of students who attended Homecoming parties in early October tested positive for COVID, forcing Allegany to suspend football practice for more than a week.
“We lost those nine days two weeks ago,” Hansel said. “Monday (Oct. 19) was our first practice back. We don’t have a lot of time so we have to maximize every minute. We’ll make it work though.
“We’re happy to be back, especially the seniors. To have a season materialize and finally become a reality is exciting, gives them something to play for.”
While so much has been altered in the lead-up to the season, Allegany is staying with its familiar Wing-T offense. The signal caller, however, won’t remain the same.
Powell (5-foot-10, 200 pounds), who made the All-Area First Team on offense a year ago, rushed for 975 yards on 156 carries and 13 touchdowns playing primarily running back. The senior did garner some experience at quarterback later in the season, though, taking over for starter Grant Cain (6-3, 180) for the Homecoming game after the senior suffered a concussion against Northern the week prior.
Having such an explosive runner under center should open up the playbook.
“We feel pretty good about the switch with a running threat in the backfield,” Hansel said. “Trevan brings something dynamic. Having a runner that good at quarterback is dangerous, and it’s something we’ve considered doing for a few years. We just want to expand our offense and this gives us a better option.”
With Powell exiting the running back group and Welch graduating, that position is the biggest question mark offensively.
Junior Braylon White (5-10, 215) will lead the fullbacks while senior Trevor Milburn (5-9, 150) starts at tailback. Both saw limited action last year, as the pair combined for fewer than 300 yards.
Senior Matt Fuzie (5-9, 190) is the other fullback. Junior Brayden Hedrick (5-9, 150) and sophomore Cayden Bratton (5-10, 180) will also see time at running back.
Powell will likely still get the bulk of the carries in the run-first offensive attack, but the lack of game experience from the other backs could make the first few games an adjustment. Losing practices to COVID didn’t help matters.
“The backfield is our least experienced position group. We have returning starters everywhere else, and they’re going to have to prove themselves early,” Hansel said. “They’re a young group that still needs a lot of fundamental preparation before they can even get system prep. That’s where those nine practices affect us the most.”
Athletic junior Solomon Green (5-11, 155) will line up at split end. Despite losing the QB job, Cain will still remain an asset on offense, sliding out as a receiver instead. At 6-3, his length alone will make him a weapon both as a blocker and in the pass game.
“Solomon’s a good athlete, he’s back from his first season last year and he’s grown a lot,” Hansel said. “Grant has gotten bigger over the offseason in the weight room. That should help him improve on both sides of the ball.”
With new faces elsewhere, Allegany will lean heavily on its senior-heavy offensive line.
Senior Joe Court (6-4, 255) starts at left tackle. Senior Ryen Baker (6-3, 330) provides some serious beef alongside him at left guard. At center, senior Blake McCloskey (5-7, 190) is back, and senior Ryan O’Neal (5-9, 215) occupies the right guard spot again.
The other tackle spot will be decided by a position battle between juniors Connor Sevinsky (6-1, 230) and Angelo Distefano (6-1, 250).
“We feel pretty good with that group, they’re just kids that have been there for us and that have experience,” Hansel said. “Size-wise, they provide a lot of that for us too.”
On defense, Hansel is sticking with his usual 4-4 and 6-2 formations. The Campers need improvement after giving up at least 20 points in all but one game last season and allowing 38 or more points in three of the last four contests.
The defensive line is highlighted by O’Neal and Court, and they’re joined by other senior O-Line starters Baker and McCloskey. Sevinsky and sophomore Brendan Hogamier (6-1, 260) round out the six that will command most of the snaps in the trenches.
“O’Neal, this is his third year starting on varsity, and this is the best shape he’s been in,” Hansel said. “Joe (Court) is strong, fills gaps, eats blocks. He’s one of the strongest and biggest kids for us.”
Senior Dillon Hogamier (5-11, 245), who made First Team defense after leading Allegany in tackles last year, and Fuzie return at inside linebacker. On the outside, Powell moves up from safety and Bratton is the other starter. Brode, Tenney and White are back ups at the position.
Hansel has high expectations for his linebackers, as the Campers feature a quality mesh of senior leadership and talented underclassmen in 2020.
“Matt (Fuzie) is back and in great shape. We moved Trevan (Powell) up and he’s looked strong in practice,” he said. “We expect a lot from Dillon (Hogamier), of course, returning as our leading tackler. We need the young kids, Bratton and Brode, to step up to be successful.”
With Powell sliding to linebacker, Milburn will be the free safety. When Powell slid into the quarterback spot against Fort Hill to close out the 2019 campaign, he also moved up to linebacker, allowing Milburn to garner experience in the defensive backfield.
Hansel looks for him to improve exponentially as he gains experience throughout the year.
The split ends, Cain and Green, will also line up in the secondary as Allegany’s two corners with Hedrick backing up.
“We’re young with two juniors starting (in the defensive backfield),” Hansel said. “We’re also really thin there, which is our biggest concern, hopefully we an avoid injuries there. Cain, with him getting stronger, hopefully he can step up and play physical out there.”
Blake Powell (5-9, 160) takes over the kicking and punting duties full time. A former soccer player, the freshman has a big leg, he just has to harness it.
“It’s nice not having the stress of having to teach a two-way player to kick the ball,” Hansel said. “He’s going to develop into a weapon changing the field, and also as a field goal threat for us as well.”
Some combination of Powell, Green, Bratton and Milburn will return kicks and punts with two deep receiving, and the other two will be backups.
Though there’s no postseason play, something that would have been the ultimate goal to reach in any normal season, Allegany likely has more to prove in 2020 than any team in the area. With just six games, all against local rivals, the Campers will have plenty of opportunities to show they’re ready to compete for a playoff berth again next year.
“I just want us to play hard, and I’ve stressed to them to take this opportunity to play and don’t take it for granted,” Hansel said.
