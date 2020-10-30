FROSTBURG — While the COVID-19 pandemic has controlled what football teams have, or haven’t, been allowed to do in 2020, Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson has used it as a reminder of why he got into coaching: The kids.
“This has really reminded me why I got into coaching: to help the kids,” Patterson said. “I’m not going to the hall of fame or getting rich off this. Why do you spend so much time doing this? Because you want to help the kids.
“You get back to the core value of things. We try to encourage these kids as best we can. Right now, there’s not a ton for these kids to hang their hat on, but we hope that every two-and-a-half hours we practice every day, it’s something they can look forward to and depend upon.”
Patterson returns to Mountain Ridge for his fifth season as head coach after spending numerous seasons under Roy DeVore with the Miners and, before that, at Beall. But there’s nothing that could have prepared him for this.
“There’s been nothing like this,” he said. “You want to try to put your thumb on it and explain it in front of the kids. All summer long, I honestly felt like I had to lie to them because you felt like there wasn’t going to be (a season). The kids want updated on what’s going on. I feared if I told them nothing was happening, they’d stop showing up.
“We shut down for awhile, then out of nowhere came the decision to play. Out of just pure, I’ll say luck, being a coach, we have great kids who continued to work through all of this at home. Our kids have showed up for the most part as if we have been holding workouts. We’re really fortunate. There’s nothing like it that I’ve experienced as a coach.”
The Miners, who went 3-6 last year and just missed out on a playoff spot, open their season tomorrow at Greenway Avenue Stadium, 1 p.m., in a clash with Fort Hill.
They then have a week off before back-to-back home games Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 against Southern and Allegany, respectively. After being off the week of Thanksgiving, Mountain Ridge closes out its regular season with three December games — at Northern Dec. 4, vs. Fort Hill at home the following Friday and a Saturday afternoon affair at Greenway against Allegany on Dec. 19.
“I wish we could’ve got Washington County involved,” said Patterson. “I would’ve liked to have seen the Garrett County schools play us twice — I wish we could’ve done that if nothing else.”
Patterson noted that Mountain Ridge had a pair of Washington County schools it was looking to play, noting that Williamsport initially released a schedule with the Miners on it and they “had something cooking” with Smithsburg. Then came the decision that Washington County schools, for the most part — South Hagerstown hosts Fort Hill late in the season — would only play schools inside Washington County.
“It’s so easy at first to point fingers and say ‘there they go in Washington County,’” Paterson said, “but I’m sure they’re just doing what’s best in their communities.”
Patterson and the Miners will be making numerous schematic changes on both sides of the ball. The biggest notable difference will be the move to co-defensive coordinators in Jared Kline and Adam Patterson, who will run a 4-4 front.
“The decision for co-defensive coordinators is the way it meshes together,” said Ryan Patterson. “We get someone up in the box making decisions from there, making adjustments, it really meshes well together to be able to do that.
“Adam is very methodical on how he wants to do things. He’s an engineer for the county, so he’s always trying to think ahead of things, and he’s cool, calm and collective. Jared is an emotional guy who will be down on the field, so they mesh really well.”
Offensively, the Miners will be relying on the passing game a little more.
“We’ve been leaning toward this for awhile,” said Patterson. “While we’re not exclusively going Air Raid, there will be a heavy Air Raid to our offense. But we’re also going to sprinkle in some elements of our Flexbone.”
It certainly helps when Patterson has a pair of kids in his quarterback room to make the Air Raid possible in Bryce Snyder (6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Junior), who returns from last year as the starting QB, and Uma Pua’auli (5-10, 150, So.), cousin of 2018 co-Player of the Year Sefa Pua’auli.
“We have the kids to do both,” Patterson said of the Air Raid and Flexbone. “But we kind of thought implementing the 4-4 defense and an Air Raid offense were easy for us to put in in a short period of time. We’ve been involved with a lot of seven on seven stuff and we’ve always been doing this kind of stuff. We have several QBs that can handle it, so it kind of made sense to do it.”
Patterson praised Snyder’s work ethic over the offseason despite the pandemic, both on the field and off.
“He looks the part right now. He’s gotten stronger and has some size to him. He’s a real student of the game. We were able to communicate through Zoom meetings during the shutdown and do film together.”
Patterson recalled an email he got from Penn State saying they were going to do Zoom meetings for high school football coaches, where they had a series of different assistant coaches speaking a few times a week. From that, Patterson was able to tune some notes together with Snyder to try to get prepared for the season if and when it arrived.
“He’s growing and has all the physical tools,” Patterson said. “He’s a smart kid with a live arm, and he’ll be running the ball for us too. It’s a pleasure to have him in our program.”
Patterson says the Miners will likely go four-wide on offense most of the time, and he’s really excited about his core group of players.
Lining out on the perimeter will be Nathaniel Washington (6-1, 160, Jr.) and Colin Lowry (5-11, 175, Jr.) in what Patterson calls the X and Y positions, respectively.
“Nathaniel’s a basketball kid, so he’s willing to go up and get the ball,” he said. “We’re really excited to have him with us.
“Colin is probably the most sure-handed of our receivers. He’s a very hard worker and a very good student, so he’s a huge asset to us.”
In the H and Y spots, playing inside in the slot, will be Jaden Lee (5-9, 160, So.) and Amare Kennedy (6-0, 175, Jr.).
“Jaden is a young kid but he’s been in the system for awhile,” said Patterson. “He broke his collarbone in his very first JV game. But the other day we had an intrasquad scrimmage and I was left with the question of who our MVP of the night was — I kept coming back to Jaden. He’s a shifty kid that can play some running back for us.
“He’s a heck of a basketball player, but we talked him into playing football too,” Patterson said of Kennedy, who’s a transfer from Keyser. “His uncle, Mike Fields, is one of the best players I’ve seen in the area. We’re happy to have him and hope we can keep moving forward with him because he’s got a lot of talent.”
Also listed as wide receivers on Patterson’s roster are seniors Dalton Reed (5-8, 160), Kaleb Richards (6-1, 165), Zaden Conway (6-0, 180), Nate Howard (6-0, 180), Calvin Winkler (6-0, 160) and Dalton Skidmore (6-2, 175), as well as juniors Silas Pilcher (5-8, 160), Tyler Ray (5-11, 155), Camren Kifer (6-0, 185) and Chris Clise (6-2, 170).
Providing some production out of the Miners’ one-back set is Jeff McKenzie (5-10, 190, Sr.), a returning starter.
“He’s the kind of kid I think of when I want to point out what we’re doing with this program,” Patterson said of McKenzie, who received an offer from Frostburg State head coach DeLane Fitzgerald to continue his football and academic careers. “He works hard and has gotten better every year. … When we question what to do with the ball, we try to put it in his hands.”
Providing some change of pace out of the backfield is Devin Lissau (6-0, 180, Sr.), a returning starter from last year. Also expected to add some productivity is sophomore Connor Guy (5-11, 165), who Patterson said rushed for over 2,000 yards last year as a freshman on the junior varsity team.
Providing depth at running back is Jay Miller (5-11, 225, Sr.) and Chris Todd (5-9, 165, Jr.).
Patterson has been busy trying to sort out his offensive line while he deals with injuries and opt-outs. Despite all that, he fields a young but promising offensive line.
Starting at right tackle will be sophomore Peyton Miller (6-3, 270). “This is kind of the class (sophomores) that we’ve been waiting on for a long time,” he said. “He’s got great size and length. He just looks like a left tackle. He saw some time on the basketball team’s playoff run last year. He’s got great footwork and is definitely going to be a big player for our program.”
Beside Miller will be another sophomore, Jaden Rosales (6-0, 235), lining up at left guard. “He pulls very well,” Patterson said. “He’s very tenacious. He’s got that mean streak in him that you look for in a football player.”
Snapping the ball will be Lyle Baker (5-10, 190, Jr.), who Patterson praised as “the type of kid you want at center to make line calls and help direct traffic up front. He’s a super smart kid and does a great job with leadership up front.”
Another sophomore who will man the right guard position is Hunter Clise (5-9, 205). “He’s learning, but I really like what he brings,” Patterson said. “He’s a no-nonsense kid. He’s one that you don’t hear much from, but that’s just the type of player he is.”
Rounding out the O-line at right tackle will be Jacob Wildesen (6-2, 215, Jr.), who played tight end last year. “We pulled tight end out (of the offense) with our Air Raid look because we’re trying to get all of our talent and speed on the field,” said Patterson. “Jacob selflessly moved to tackle, a position that he’s talented enough to play at the college level.”
Providing depth along the line are John McConnell (6-2, 285, Sr.), Nate Worgan (5-9, 170, Sr.) and Zach Lupis (5-11, 230, Jr.). Patterson made note of Nick Harden (6-2, 250, Sr.), who he said probably was going to be a starter but will likely miss the season after tearing up his shoulder.
On the other side of the ball, Miller and Wildesen will play opposite of each other as defensive ends. “They’re mirror images of each other,” said Patterson. “Both can really move, so we’re pretty excited to have them on both sides of the ball.”
Manning the defensive tackle spots are Rosales and McConnell, the latter of which Patterson said he plans to use his size to create a lot of leverage as an anchor tackle. Providing depth along the D-line are Kifer, a first-time football player, and Skidmore, a four-year player in the program.
Patterson also noted Miller, who he says is a little banged up but should be good to go for Saturday’s season-opener to provide some help on the defensive line. “He’s tough and strong. … He just brings a lot of good things to our team.”
Patterson’s inside linebackers will be Hunter Clise and Worgan. “Hunter’s a real up-and-comer,” he said. “I think the area is going to get to know him real quick. He’s got a good nose for the ball.
“Nate brings the senior leadership you’re looking for. He really attacks things downhill.”
McKenzie, who Patterson described as the Miners’ glue guy, will man one of the outside linebacker spots while the other spot will be a rotation of Lissau and Lee.
Leading the secondary will be Lowry, a returning starter, at free safety. “He’s nice and rangey. He’s intelligent on offense and the same is the case on defense.”
At one of the cornerback spots is Ray. “He’s one of those undersized guys that plays with every pound he has,” said Patterson. “He plays at full speed all the time, so we’re excited to see what he can do.”
Opposite of Ray will be Pua’auli, who Patterson described as a “carbon copy” of Ray. “Uma will play lots of man-to-man coverage and will need to stay in their pockets.”
Also getting time in the secondary are Kennedy, Washington and Snyder.
Rounding out the roster is Ashton Shimko (5-9, 175, Jr.), who very well could join the area’s list of kickers to go on to play at the collegiate level. “He’s putting kickoffs through the uprights on some of his kicks,” said Patterson. “What impresses me is the height he’s getting on his kicks. He’s always had the length on his kicks, but the height is impressive. He’s literally a game-changer for us.”
2020 has thrown everyone a curveball after curveball, but Patterson was adamant that his team is preparing.
“This whole thing reminds me of life imitating art,” he said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen next. We have a good team and we put a lot of time into it. We’re just going to prepare as if we have every game and prepare to try to win all six (games).
“The good news is everyone is in the same boat, so it should be a nice, level playing field.”
