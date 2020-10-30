ACCIDENT — If this were a normal year for Maryland high school football, Northern would have entered 2020 with as high of expectations as the program has had in quite some time.
The Huskies return All-Area first-team quarterback Zach Hallenback, standout running backs Jake Rush and Jamison Warnick, and key starters on a defense that pitched five shutouts a season ago, going 8-2. Unfortunately, with no state tournament, Northern won’t have the opportunity to find out how far it could’ve advanced.
Still, Huskies head coach Phil Carr is looking at the bright side. His team very well could have never gotten the chance to play at all given past cancellation of the fall sports season. With games against every WestMAC squad, Northern’s seniors will get their shot to prove the Huskies belong alongside the area’s best, all while on a brand new turf field.
“With a lot of kids coming back, we’re happy to get back,” Carr said. “We’d like to pick up where we left off with our playoff berth. We feel like we can get back to that caliber of play, ahead of where we normally are.
“This was a team that had a shot of making a playoff run. You just have to play for some pride, we’re just trying to get our seniors as many games as we can.”
The Huskies had a special regular season in 2019.
Following a 22-12 season-opening win over Brunswick, Northern strung together four shutouts in five weeks. The team’s only regular-season loss came against a solid Frankfort squad, a defeat the Huskies responded to by winning the final five games — including a 36-0 rout of Garrett County rival Southern.
The season ended in disappointment, however, as Northern fell to Williamsport, 21-14, in its first playoff matchup.
Carr, who enters his 24th season with a 121-109 record, will run the option on offense again. With the athleticism his skill kids have he’s also going to try to “expand on that.”
In every productive offense, the buck stops with the quarterback, and the Huskies have a special one.
Hallenback (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) did it all as the Husky signal-caller last year, passing for 871 yards and six touchdowns, adding 610 more yards on the ground with eight TDs. At year’s end, the senior edged Keyser QB Ryan Shoemaker for the title as top gunslinger in the area.
“Zach is a tough kid, very intelligent player,” Carr said. “He’s a kind of kid where from day one as a freshman, he picked up the option right away. He throws a good ball, runs well and makes good reads, whether it’s a triple or double option look.
“When I call the play, I don’t know where the ball’s going sometimes, and he does a great job judging where it should.”
Joining Hallenback in the backfield are Rush (5-9, 165) and Warnick (5-10, 180), who have both displayed exceptional vision and explosiveness throughout their careers in Accident.
Rush, a senior, was the team’s leading rusher before sustaining an injury against Mountain Ridge during the second half of the season, opening the door for Warnick to garner experience as the feature back, and he made the most of his opportunity. The junior eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards last year, giving Northern two legitimate top-notch running backs entering 2020.
“Jamison Warnick and Jake Rush can really get the ball into the open space,” Carr said. “They can both do damage just like they’ve done before.”
Carr said the pair will both get the ball in the return game, with Warnick fielding kickoffs and he and Rush returning punts.
At fullback, sophomore Ethan Sebold (5-10, 180) takes over. He obtained some experience at the varsity level last year once Rush got injured, especially on the defensive side where he projects to make a big impact at linebacker.
Up front, Northern returns three of its five starters from a season ago in junior left tackle Chance Ritchey (5-10, 220), senior left guard Jacob Glotfelty (5-9, 180) and senior center Landon Broadwater (5-11, 220).
The Huskies do have a big hole to fill left by the graduation of All-Area first-team right tackle Ian Eggleston.
Junior Cole Moore (5-9, 250) is a lock for one of the vacancies, as he can play either tackle or guard if need be.
Sophomore Caleb Rush (6-3, 275) has the size to develop into a star at tackle, where he’s competing for the job with senior Connor Frantz who is another huge body at 6-2, 280.
Junior Cam Friend (5-10, 185) and senior Brandon Stanczyk (5-11, 170) have also been getting snaps at right guard during camp so far.
“A lot of times it’s just been who it’s going to be,” Carr said. “This year, all of them are giving us good competition, who we like. I’m confident with whoever we put out there.”
Isaac Bittinger (6-1, 185) returns at split end for his final season at Northern, where he was named an All-Area first-teamer after hauling in 28 passes for 384 yards, a 12.4 yards per catch mark, scoring four TDs.
Senior Kaleb Montgomery (5-8, 155) provides Hallenback with another talented pass-catching option.
“Both are very good receivers, they have good hands,” Carr said. “They have a knack for finding the soft spot in the defense to receive the ball, whether they’re in man or zone coverage.”
Northern’s vaunted defense will stay in a 5-3, but Carr thinks the unit has the versatility to throw out some more exotic packages this year.
“We have the athleticism, we have some big kids up front,” he said. “Coming off a five shutout season we have seven guys coming back, so we’re hoping for more of that level of play.
“Hopefully, we can improve from last year. We lost Hunter Meyers, Ian Eggleston and Garrett Emory. If we can replace those guys we’ll be better. We have a lot of good leadership, not a lot of messing around in practice.”
Glotfelty, a year removed from being selected to the All-Area first team as a defensive lineman, is the leader of the defense at end. He was the Huskies’ leading tackler, blocked kicks and even nabbed an interception in 2019.
Broadwater and Friend will also be in the rotation at defensive end.
“They’re able to run across the formation and have a lot of speed,” Carr said. “Friend brings some size, and he’s able to help in coverage instead of just rush the passer.”
The interior offensive line consists of a nose guard and two tackles, which will be filled by committee.
Moore, Frantz, Ritchey and Rush are each talented enough they’ll see time. Because all four might play both ways, having multiple options gives Carr the flexibility to rest his offensive lineman starters if need be.
“We haven’t had this much size in a while,” Carr said. “We have four guys 275-plus, five 250-plus. We normally have that many big kids, and they’re skilled as well.”
The linebackers will look to make up for losing All-Area first-teamer Meyers to graduation.
Sebold, in his first full season on varsity, has been tabbed by Carr as Meyers’ replacement.
“Sebold is just a tough kid,” he said. “He has those instincts you can’t teach. That’s why we brought him up at the end of the season as a freshman. He played outside linebacker and started the least two games and a playoff game.”
Rush and Warnick will fill out the linebacker group on the outside. Their burning speed has Carr excited to hound opposing quarterbacks with a dangerous pass rush.
“They’re both fast runners out there so they can cover,” he said. “They’re intelligent players, can blitz, and understand the defense. They understand the system and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Montgomery is the top dog in the secondary as the team’s leader in interceptions last year and a sure tackler at the safety spot.
Northern still isn’t set on a pair of long-term starters at corner, so for now it’ll use a mix.
Hallenback, junior Hayden Lowendick (5-10, 160) and sophomore Derek Bittinger (5-10, 155) have shown Carr the most so far at cornerback in practice. Isaac Bittinger will also slide back in certain formations as a safety at times.
“They’ve shown they can do a nice job in coverage,” Carr said. “They have the speed where they can play man-to-man when we need. They have the skill, talent and speed to do that if we ask them to.”
On special teams, Derek Bittinger and Moore are duking it out for kickoff and extra point duty. Sebold is locked in as the punter.
In his more than 30 years at Northern, dating back to his playing days as a Husky graduate in 1984, Carr never imagined a world without a frozen grass field at the school, but his dream has finally become a reality. With games pushing into December this year, Northern will reap the full rewards of the switch.
After losing Clear Spring from the schedule when Washington County chose not to compete against other counties in athletics, the Huskies only have five games, though they’re open to more if the opportunity presents itself.
Whether Northern manages to play five games, more, or less, 2020 will always present what-if scenarios for Northern fans with a lack of postseason play. For Carr and his kids, they’re only focused on winning ball games. They’re just thankful to run out of the locker room again, and they get to do it on a fresh new surface.
“We’re just looking forward to getting it started, hopefully we can keep the (COVID) spikes low,” Carr said. “Our kids are excited about getting going on the new turf field, and we can’t wait to debut it against Southern.”
