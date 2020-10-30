OAKLAND — The story of Southern’s football season was supposed to revolve around the opening of its new turf field, but — like the rest of society — this pandemic has afflicted people in a myriad of unforeseen ways.
How has it hampered the Rams program? Academics. Some players are struggling to adapt to remote learning, others fell behind because, without sports, they lost that extra motivator to hit the books.
For Southern head coach Jon Nazelrod, who is accustomed to teaching X’s and O’s and fundamentals during practices in the lead-up to a new season, has become a tutor of sorts to get his kids caught up. Whether it’s successful, he says, has yet to be seen. This pandemic has shown that athletics matter a whole lot more than initially meets the eye.
“It’s great to be back on the field,” he said. “The importance of football and athletics, there are some kids that need something to get them to work hard in school and look forward to. A lot of these kids have been stuck inside. They are just so happy to practice and be around their classmates that a lot haven’t seen in a long time.
“We have a handful of seniors, and they’re looking at it as their last hoorah. Honestly, we’ve been taking this time to just number one: Get their grades up; and number two: Learn the sport of football.”
Splitting students between in-person and remote learning is necessary for student safety, with COVID cases in Garrett County rising to 160 active cases as of Wednesday.
Still, it hasn’t been easy for student-athletes. Nazelrod hasn’t faced a team numbers issue in years, and he thought those troubles were long behind him.
In addition to eligibility concerns, some parents have told Nazelrod they don’t want their kid to go out for football due to safety issues.
“The issue has been, we have kids that are in school and others that are online, so it’s a mix,” Nazelrod said. “Some of the kids can adapt to online, but some are challenged. ... Our numbers just challenge us right now. COVID-19, a lot of people say they don’t want their kid out there because of the virus, and I’ve had to respect that.”
It isn’t all bad for Southern though, as it is set to debut its new turf field during the second half of the season.
In a normal season, Nazelrod thinks the surface will inspire more kids to come out for football, in addition to making maintenance and upkeep that much easier.
“Looking at the field right now, it’s beautiful,” Nazelord said. “It’s been a great advertisement for football, kids wanna play on it. I never thought we’d have a turf field. Whenever people would bring that up to me I’d walk in the other direction. The amount of money it would take, I wouldn’t have imagined it would happen.”
The Rams haven’t stepped foot on the surface yet, as a crew is actively installing the finishing touches in preparation for their first home contest against Northern on Nov. 27.
With red end zones and that familiar ‘S’ at midfield, Nazelrod is excited to finally call the new site home.
A construction crew still needs to install the spectator stands and lay the track around the field. The current plans don’t call for light installation, meaning funds will still need to be raised, though Nazelrod has no doubt that will happen.
And as far as who is going to take the field this year, beginning with a road battle with Northern on Nov 6, Nazelrod doesn’t have many answers as of yet. In a year of obstacles and adaptation, this has been the ultimate test for Southern.
“Even if we get the numbers up, we might still get shut down,” he said. “We watched Allegany get shut down a few weeks ago, and the coaches got together and said, ‘If it happened to them, it can happen up here.’ Nothing is certain, we’re just taking it a day at a time.”
