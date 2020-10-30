CUMBERLAND — Despite entering his 13th year in a coaching position in the Fort Hill football program — with 12 years of experience as track and field coach on top of that — there’s nothing that could have prepared Zack Alkire for his first season as head coach of the Sentinels’ varsity football team during a pandemic.
Alkire, a 2002 graduate of Fort Hill and former All-Area standout, has been a coach in the football and track and field programs since 2008. He began coaching the freshman team in 2008 and maintained that position until being promoted to junior varsity head coach in 2015, where he served through 2019 prior to his appointment as the 11th head coach in Fort Hill history in early August.
But COVID-19 has presented Alkire an obstacle unlike any hurdle on a track or would-be tackler on the football field.
“It’s certainly different,” he said. “Not having the kids in here since March has set us back. Normally by this point leading up to the season, practice would have started and we’re touching up things rather than putting things in. From that aspect, we’re a little bit behind as far as things running smoothly.
“Getting kids back into shape has been tough. There are some that were hopeful we were going to play, but I think the reality of it was not many thought we’d be playing in the fall.”
Fortunately, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association devised a plan to allow local school systems the option to begin fall sports in the fall, as opposed to the five-week spring season. Alkire says his kids have handled the pandemic, and the decision to play in the fall, in stride.
“They’re certainly excited to be playing,” Alkire said. “They’ve not really thought so much about different rules. They understand that things have to be done a certain way. They’re upset that things aren’t going to be normal for them and things they’d normally get to do, they won’t get. But I think most of them get it and they’ve handled it really well.”
Rather than the traditional 10-game schedule, the Sentinels — like everyone else in the state — will be playing a condensed version. Fort Hill begins its seven-game slate tomorrow, 1 p.m., at home against Mountain Ridge, followed by its first of two meetings with crosstown rival Allegany at Greenway Avenue Stadium next Friday at 6 p.m.
Fort Hill then plays Garrett County foes Northern in Accident and Southern at home before playing Allegany for Homecoming on Black Friday with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Sentinels then travel to Washington County to take on South Hagerstown on Dec. 4 before wrapping up their regular season Dec. 11 at Mountain Ridge.
Fort Hill is the lone school west of Sideling Hill with a Washington County opponent on its schedule after Clear Spring had to drop Allegany and Northern and a Mountain Ridge-Williamsport matchup was nixed.
“I’m not a huge fan of having to play teams twice,” Alkire said, “but at the same time I also understand that there are certain things we have to do to fill a schedule. But that’s my only complaint about it. Playing seven or eight games in the fall, that’s better than playing three or four games in the spring.
“The hope was to get Washington County involved a little bit more. We did pick up South Hagerstown, which was nice, but I was hoping to see the Boonsboros and Smithsburgs and those teams, instead of playing Allegany and Mountain Ridge twice, just to get some more variety. … But we’re going to play the teams given to us, so that’s all good.”
With the in-house promotion of Alkire to head coach, much is staying the same on the coaching staff, with all of last year’s assistants returning with the exception of Rusty Swarner and Bob Walker. Richie Shook will serve as offensive coordinator and Chad Knippenberg will be the defensive coordinator.
Alkire said things defensively will mostly stay the same schematically, while the offense will revolve around the Sentinels’ speed and athleticism.
“We’re trying to utilize our speed as much as we can,” he said. “Trying to spread the field, getting as much speed and athleticism on the field as we can. And we’ll be trying to throw the ball a little more than in the past.”
Who exactly will be throwing the football is a question the Sentinels are aiming to answer entering Week 1, as senior Allen Stevenson (6-foot-1, 168 pounds) and Bryce Schadt (6-1, 160, Jr.) are battling it out for the starting quarterback job.
“Allen, being a senior, probably has a leg up because he’s a little more familiar with things on varsity,” said Alkire. “But Bryce has also done a really good job. He’s probably the more natural passer, but Allen we know can get guys in the right sets and direct the offense.”
Calling the Sentinel backfield loaded probably wouldn’t do it justice, as 2019 co-Offensive Player of the Year Breven Stubbs (6-1, 188, Jr.) leads a star-studded backfield under Alkire.
Stubbs was the home run hitter for the Sentinels as a sophomore, leading the team in all-purpose yardage at 1,775 and finishing second in rushing with 1,034 yards on 86 carries (12 yards per rush). He reached the end zone 25 times, including 16 on the ground, and was the team’s leading receiver with 245 yards on just seven catches.
“We’re going to be feeding him the ball as much as we can,” Alkire said of Stubbs, who received an offer from Maryland back in June. “The good thing about Breven is he’s doing things he was doing last year, but this year he’s two or three inches taller and put on about 25 pounds. So to do that and look as great as he was last year is impressive. And he’ll be able to take on tackles a little easier this year.”
Surrounding Stubbs in the backfield is Paxton Wertz (6-0, 191, Sr.), a do-it-all back.
“He can run the ball up the middle and also take it to the outside,” said Alkire. “He’s not afraid to put his nose in things and block, and he’s not afraid of anything.”
Also in the backfield is Blake White (5-10, 165, Jr.), who served as the backup to last year’s Player of the Year Carson Snyder. “He didn’t see much action in terms of when it matters,” said Alkire, “but when he did get in there, he was able to break off some runs. He’s not a traditional fullback. He’s not going to be a bruiser, but he’s a little more shifty. He has the ability to take something that normal fullbacks would take five or six yards, and instead take it to the house.”
Rounding out the multitude of talent in the backfield is Malakai Webb (5-9, 145, Sr.) and sophomore Tavin Willis.
“He played more as a defensive back for us last year,” Alkire said of Webb, “but this year we’re working on trying to utilize his speed.
“Tavin was brought up last year for our playoff run and gave us some really good looks on our scout team. He really committed himself in the offseason. You can really tell he’s come a long way from where he was last year and can be a real dynamic fit for our offense coming off the bench.”
The Sentinels have three players bidding for most of the playing time at split end, with Korey Stafford (6-1, 160, Sr.) returning to headline the group. “He’s probably our most experienced split end,” said Alkire. “He saw some time there last year and did a great job blocking. And he’s got great team leadership. He’s one of those kids that’s like having a coach on the field.”
Brady McKinley (5-9, 182, Sr.) and Isaiah Campbell (5-10, 203, Jr.) will also see time there. “Brady does a great job blocking and can run some good routes,” Alkire said. “Isaiah has shown great athleticism and has come a long way from last year. His confidence is skyrocketing and we’re hoping he can turn that into much more positive things going forward.”
Treston Davis (5-10, 174, Sr.) will line up at tight end. “He’s a big body,” said Alkire. “He could play tackle if we needed him to, but he has the athleticism we’re looking for in the passing game as well.”
The offensive line may be the only question mark for the Sentinels heading into the 2020 season, as Alkire noted being the only place on offense they’re not “100% set.”
“Right now we’re looking at four seniors and one junior across the front. We have some other kids who could potentially play there. But our philosophy is we want to get as many one-way players as possible, especially in a COVID year.”
At the moment, the Sentinels are looking at Hayden Simpson (6-3, 220, Sr.), Alex Case (6-0, 289, Sr.), Cainan Grapes (5-10, 167, Sr.), Reese Vogtman 5-11, 163, Jr.) and Stephen Lawrence (6-0, 245, Sr.) on the offensive line.
“They’re big kids,” Alkire said of the group. “It’ll probably be one of the biggest O-lines we’ve had in the past. They’re very personable and have different personalities, but it blends together really well. They have good rapport together and work really well together. It’s just a matter of getting the timing down with plays more than anything else.”
Starting on the outside of the defensive line will be White and Willis.
“Blake’s going to be our run-stopping defensive end,” Alkire said, “and Tavin will be our pass coverage defensive end. Both guys fit under the ‘blessed with athleticism’ mold. Tavin is a little more flash, able to cover a large portion of the field and defend people. Blake’s natural position is inside linebacker, but he fits really well at defensive end.”
Also getting major time on the defensive line will be Jason Vanmeter (5-8, 150, Sr.). “As a sophomore, Jason came into the state title game and played significant minutes for us due to another player getting injured,” said Alkire. “Unfortunately last year, he hurt his knee and was lost for the season after just a few games. So it was encouraging to see him back this year. He’s a really strong kid who’s not afraid of anything. He’s the kind of kid you want down in the trenches.”
Surrounding him will be Wertz and Santana Plummer (6-0, 180, Sr.). “Paxton was one of our linebackers last year,” said Alkire, “but we’re lucky to have three really good inside linebackers. We’re hoping Paxton’s wrestling game transfers to the defensive line.
“Santana is a speed rush kind of guy. He played a good bit last year but lost some of his reps toward the end of the year because his strength was neutralized. But he rededicated himself and got stronger and faster in the offseason.”
Starting at one of the linebacker spots will be Josh Holtman (5-10, 170, Jr.). “He came up in the middle of last year and gave us some really good reps,” Alkire said. “He’s a kid that isn’t afraid to stick his nose in there. He sees the field really well and has a ton of speed.”
One of the standouts at linebacker is Sheldon Welsh (5-7, 190, Sr.), who Alkire described as “the type of guy you want in the middle to distract things.”
“He’s really what you want to see in a linebacker. When I first saw him as a freshman and saw he was (trying) out for fullback and middle linebacker, I wasn’t sure, but it worked really well. He’s just tough as nails and extremely smart. He is able to diagnose a play as soon as it happens and be in the right place at the right time.”
Leading the Sentinels’ secondary will be Stafford. “He’s really our team leader and a guy we rely on for things,” said Alkire. “During this (pandemic), if I went to Korey and said I needed him to do something for me, he’d do it. He’s a really smart kid. … He came in for us last year and really shored up the secondary. We just know he’s going to be in the right position at all times.”
On the perimeter will be Stubbs and Webb. “I watched film on Breven on Sunday and his ability to stuff kids at the line really stood out to me. He’s going to be our lockdown guy. We look for him to play the ball quite a bit and can cover the other team’s top receiver.
“(Malakai) had some experience last year and a lot of teams picked on him last year, but Mal is a kid that understands that there were some things that he struggled with. But he spent the offseason trying to fix those things and looks like such a good player this year. We’re confident that people won’t be picking on him anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.