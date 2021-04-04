COLLEGE PARK — A day after Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon was rumored to have an extension in place, the veteran coach completed a daily double.
Highly coveted Georgetown center Qudus Wahab announced his commitment Saturday morning. Not too long after, Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell followed suit.
Wahab chose the Terps over West Virginia, Tennessee, Miami, VCU and N.C. State. The 6’11 big man blossomed in his sophomore season under the tutelage of Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, averaging 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a game.
Though the pairing with Ewing seemed to be a match made in heaven, Wahab likely feared his minutes could be threatened next year with Dikembe Mutombo’s son, four-star recruit Ryan Mutombo, arriving on campus.
Maryland went 17-14 this year and managed to make the Round of 32 of the NCAA tournament without a post player. The addition of Wahab is huge in Turgeon’s quest to prove Athletic Director Damon Evans made the right call in extending him.
The Terps also didn’t have a true point guard in 2021, but that too changed Saturday.
Russell finished last year with a line of 14.7 points, 4.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest at Rhode Island. He’s the Rams’ all-time leader in career steals with 213.
There are some question marks surrounding Russell, like how his size — he’s 5’10, 165 — will translate to the Big Ten. He’s also an inefficient scorer, making just 33.7% of his shots this past season.
Russell did shoot 36% from three in 2019-20, so he’s at least capable of being an average shooter. Either way, having another ball-handler to allow Eric Ayala to play off the ball should help the offense.
With the pair of transfers and four-star recruits Julian Reese and Ike Cornish joining the mix, the Terps will be deep next year. Especially if one of Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell return for one final season.
