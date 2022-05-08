COLLEGE PARK — No. 1 Maryland won its fourth Big Ten tournament title and second in as many seasons with a 17-7 victory over No. 3 Rutgers on Saturday night at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
The Terps (14-0) stayed perfect on the season and will head into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1-overall seed and will begin play at home next weekend. The NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on Sunday night.
Tournament MVP Logan Wisnauskas recorded seven points as he scored four goals and added three assists as he had his Maryland program record 37th career hat trick. He had exactly four goals and three assists for seven points in each Big Ten tournament game for eight goals and six assists for 14 points in the event.
Anthony DeMaio notched his second consecutive hat trick in the Big Ten tournament and finished with four goals and two assists for six points. Jonathan Donville had four points on one goal and three assists. Jack Koras and Eric Malever had a pair of goals each.
On defense, the Terps caused 11 turnovers, led by Brett Makar, Roman Puglise and Owen Prybylski, who each caused two. Overall, Rutgers turned the ball over 16 times. Starting goalie Logan McNaney made nine saves.
Maryland held Rutgers to its fewest goals of the season with seven. The previous low was nine, also against Maryland (17-9 loss) on April 10.
Luke Wierman was remarkable on face-offs, winning 20-of-26 as he scooped up 12 groundballs. He set the school record for face-off wins in a season with 236.
This marked the first time since the Big Ten Men’s lacrosse tournament started that the host school captured the title.
For Rutgers (13-3) Brian Cameron scored two goals.
