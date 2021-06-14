BALTIMORE — All tickets for the Maryland state semifinals and finals must be purchased online only.
The website is https://gofan.co/app/school/MPSSAA.
Once the semifinal teams are known, the GoFan ticket site will be updated to reflect each semifinal match-up and location. The semifinal games will be contested at the higher seeded teams venue.
Admission for all semifinal contests is $8.00 per individual 7 years of age or older. Admission to the finals is $10.00.
Baseball and softball semifinals will be held Wednesday and the finals on Friday. The Class 1A boys and girls state track championships will be on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
All other track championships are on Saturday.
