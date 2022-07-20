COLLEGE PARK — Maryland men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule, featuring Kevin Willard’s debut as Terrapins head coach on Monday, Nov. 7, against Niagara.
Newly announced games include home contests against Western Carolina on Nov. 10, Binghamton on Nov. 15, Coppin State on Nov. 25, Saint Peter’s on Dec. 22 and UMBC on Dec. 29.
Previously announced games include the Terps playing in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 19 against Saint Louis and then either Miami or Providence on Nov. 20; the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Louisville on Nov. 29; Tennessee on Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn; and Dec. 14 vs. UCLA at the XFINITY Center.
Willard has brought in transfers Jahmir Young, Patrick Emilien and Jahari Long along with freshmen Noah Batchelor and Caleum Swanton-Rodger. Key returnees include Hakim Hart, Julian Reese and Donta Scott for the 2022-23 season.
The Terps will host the following Big Ten opponents at XFINITY Center in 2022-23: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Of the Terps’ 25 opponents in 2022-23, 14 played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with Miami and Saint Peter’s advancing to the Elite Eight along with Michigan, Providence, Purdue and UCLA playing in the Sweet 16. Overall, of the Terps’ 31 scheduled regular-season games, 17 will be against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
