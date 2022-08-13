CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Semi-Pro Baseball State Championships will be held Saturday at the Hammersmith Hot Stove Complex at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
This year’s Final Four field includes the Oakland Oaks and the Cumberland Orioles of the local Pen-Mar and Fayette County leagues, the Mason-Dixon Rebels of the South Penn League, and the Tri-County Twins of the Eastern Shore League.
The tournament is single elimination, with semifinals scheduled for Saturday at 4:15 p.m. and the championship game at 7:05. Because Oakland and Cumberland are the top two seeds, the longtime Pen-Mar rivals could face each other in the championship.
The 4:15 semifinals pit top-seeded Oakland against fourth-seeded Tri-County at Hamilton Field, and second-seeded Cumberland against third-seeded Mason-Dixon at Holler Field.
The winners play for the championship at Memorial Field at 7:05.
This is the 26th year for the Maryland Semi-Pro State Championship Tournament, with several having been held in Cumberland. The Cumberland Orioles (2018) and the former Tri-State Titans (2009, 2002) of the Pen-Mar League are past state champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.