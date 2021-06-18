COLUMBIA — Allegany’s Jonathan Nelson defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Jasper Hood 7-6, 6-2 in their boys singles semifinal match Friday morning.
Nelson will play the winner of the McDonough’s Jason Haley vs. Pikesville’s Alexander Simanovsky’s match today at 10 a.m. at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia.
Mountain Ridge’s Madi Werner and Connor Lewis were defeated by Patterson Mill’s Lily Holtschneider and Connor Kragh 6-2, 2-6, 10-3.
The pair showed their nerves in the first set but kept the match competitive by winning the second set. The ball didn’t bounce Mountain Ridge’s way in the third-set tiebreaker and ended the season for Lewis and Werner.
The Miners boys doubles team of Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie will play their state championship match today at 10 a.m.
