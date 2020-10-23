COLLEGE PARK — Despite all the uncertainty that has marred this college football season, Maryland football might be entering 2020 with its most stable quarterback room in a decade.
Second-year head coach Mike Locksley got the news in August that Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa (5-foot-11, 205 pounds), the younger brother of Miami Dolphins No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, would be eligible effective immediately. The sophomore from Hawaii is joined by explosive redshirt-freshman Lance Legendre (6-1, 215) at the position.
With the transfer of quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome (Western Kentucky) and Max Bortenschlager (FIU), and with 2019 starter Josh Jackson opting out of the season the day Taulia Tagovailoa got the OK to play, it’s a two-horse race for the starting job.
Locksley released the two-deep on Tuesday, but he remained silent on who would get the ball to start the season opener against Northwestern today, listing the pair as co-starters for the time being.
Given the Terps’ history of losing QB’s to injury — the number to beat was set in 2012, when all four scholarship gunslingers bit the dust, paving the way for linebacker Shawn Petty to start the final four contests — the lack of proven depth could hurt Locksley if either option goes down.
Even if the roster remains healthy, Maryland will be underdogs in most of its games, but that isn’t the most important thing to Locksley this campaign. It seemed the Big Ten wasn’t going to attempt a season at all in early September, and 2020 will provide the Terps’ young roster with some much-needed game experience.
Here is a breakdown of what to expect from Maryland — who finished 3-9 overall, 1-8 in the Big Ten in 2019 — going into its matchup with the Wildcats:
Wide receiver U
Despite the paltry quarterback play in recent years, Maryland has garnered the reputation as somewhat of a pass-catching powerhouse.
Since 2009, five Terp receivers have been selected in the NFL Draft — beginning with Darrius Hayward-Bey, and headlined by Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore. True to recent form, wideout is by far the team’s deepest position group.
Dontay Demus Jr. (6-3, 175) is back for his third season after leading Maryland with team-highs in receptions (41), yards (625) and TDs (six).
Redshirt-sophomore Jeshaun Jones (6-1, 185) — known for becoming the first freshman since Marcus Mariota (Oregon) to notch a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown in the same game, a 34-29 upset victory over Texas at FedEx Field — returns to the field after missing all of last season with a torn ACL suffered during the preseason. His five receiving TD’s in 2018 tied a team freshman record with Diggs.
Juniors Darryl Jones (6-2, 200) and Bryan Cobbs (6-2, 210) provide depth in the slot; both have big-play potential, averaging 17.6 and 15.2 yards a grab, respectively, last year.
Those experienced options by themselves would be considered a solid receiving corps, but they don’t even include the gem of last year’s recruiting class.
Locksley somehow managed to flip highly touted freshman Rakim Jarrett from LSU last recruiting cycle, so look for offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery to get the ball in the 6-0, 200 pound 5-star wideout’s hands as much as possible.
Virginia Tech transfer Dejaun Ellis (5-11, 184) is also eligible after sitting out last year per the NCAA’s transfer rules.
Whether it’s Tagovailoa or Legendre under center, their success, or lack thereof, won’t be due to a paucity of pass-catching options.
Improved O-Line
It seems impossible that Maryland has had a different offensive line coach for each of the last five seasons, but that’s been the reality for the Terps up front.
With experience returning, and offensive line coach John Reagan providing some direly needed stability to the group entering his second season with the program, improvement is expected.
The same day Jackson opted out, incumbent starting center Johnny Jordan (6-1, 305) and guard Austin Fontaine (6-3, 320) followed suit.
Jordan reversed his decision once the Big Ten voted on Sept. 16 to return. Fontaine, meanwhile, waited until Wednesday to return to Maryland, meaning he’ll have to work his way back into the rotation as the season progresses.
As a result, last year’s right tackle Marcus Minor (6-4, 310) will slide over to Fontaine’s spot at right guard. Spencer Anderson (6-5, 330), in his second season, slides into the rotation at right tackle after supplying fill-in duty last year. Sophomore Jaelyn Duncan (6-6, 315), who started 11 of 12 games at left tackle as a true freshman in 2019, mans the position again.
The left guard spot, previously occupied by Sean Christie — who started the final 36 games of his career before graduating — will be filled by a newcomer.
JUCO transfer Johari Branch (6-3, 330), from Independence Community College, was listed as the starter on Locksley’s depth chart. He was rated as the No. 2 JUCO guard in the country by JCGridiron.com.
Running back Jake Funk (5-10, 205) hopes the O-line will be improved in 2020, as the redshirt-senior from Gaithersburg has struggled to play a full season during his College Park career. He, along with senior Tayon Fleet-Davis (6-0, 220), have big shoes to fill as now-Pittsburgh Steeler Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake are no longer with the program.
In 2019, the offensive line frequently put whoever was under center in peril, and the Terps ranked 95th in the country in points per game at 25.2. Having two talented quarterbacks at your disposal is one thing, but being able to protect them against elite pass rushers is another entirely.
A moveable object
Because Maryland competes in the toughest division in college football, taking on the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State on a yearly basis, it’s partly understandable the defense doesn’t have the stingiest stat line.
That is, unless you were flipping around channels and accidentally watched the Terps play in 2019.
Maryland gave up 34.7 points a night, good for 115th out of 130 teams nationally, and that mark includes the seven combined points they gave up to Howard and Rutgers. The Terps surrendered a staggering 73 points at Ohio State, 59 at home to Penn State, 54 at home vs. Nebraska and 52 in a road matchup with Minnesota.
The unit has to make strides for the Terps to compete. It’s impossible to pull an upset if you’re bullied in the trenches, when every play yields a safeguarded pocket and gaping running lanes.
In John Hoke’s 3-4 defensive scheme, senior Sam Okuayinonu (6-1, 290) and sophomore Mosiah Nasili-Kite (6-2, 300) — a transfer from Independence C.C. are still locked in a competition at tackle.
On the outside, junior Lawtez Rogers (6-4, 275) and North Carolina State transfer Joseph Boletepeli (6-4, 260) are the candidates to start at end.
Junior Ami Finau (6-2, 330), another transfer who had 7.5 tackles for loss last season at Independence, won the job at the nose.
Whatever combination Locksley goes with, the Terps will have some serious beef on the defensive line. The question is, can they get a push? The team returns just 8.5 sacks total from last year.
Three of Maryland’s four leading tacklers graduated in Antoine Brooks — now with the Pittsburgh Steelers — Keandre Jones and Isaiah Davis.
The Terps will need 2019 second-leading tackler Ayinde Eley (6-3, 240), who finished with 79 stops, and Chance Campbell (6-3, 235), who notched 54 tackles in his first season contributing, to step into leadership roles.
In a surprising move, Locksley moved senior Shaq Smith (6-2, 245), a former Clemson transfer, inside, where he is now listed as the backup to Campbell and in competition for the No. 2 spot with true freshman Ruben Hyppolite II (6-1, 225). Locksley and defensive coordinator John Hoke clearly aren’t playing favorites.
Sophomore Fa’Najae Gotay (5-10, 222) is listed as a co-starter along with Eley at the will, though the more experience Eley is expected to get the nod against Northwestern. Gotay had 26 tackles (15 solos) as a freshman, and his versatility in being able to drop back in coverage makes him an asset.
Linebacker Durell Nchami (6-4, 255) only has 10 total tackles in his career thus far, but he’s been impressive in camp in preparation for his redshirt-sophomore season. He’s in a battle to start at jack with redshirt-freshman Deshawn Holt (6-4, 240).
Senior safety Antwaine Richardson (6-0, 195) will be the vocal frontman of the defense coming off of a medical redshirt last year. What he lacks in athleticism he makes up for in football IQ, and he should help sophomore Nick Cross (6-1, 210) continue to mature. Cross stepped into the starting safety role early in his first season in college park, accumulating 45 tackles.
Richardson is in competition for the other safety spot alongside Cross with junior Jordan Mosley (6-1, 210), who made seven starts in 2019 and was sixth on the team with 48 tackles (35 solo).
Growing pains
The NCAA waiving a minimum-win requirement might be the best news, second only to Tagovailoa being granted eligibility, Maryland’s gotten all year.
The Terps roster from top to bottom can’t compete in the Big Ten in 2020. The best they can hope for is to stay healthy, not get embarrassed and give fans a look at the future of the program.
If Maryland does get invited to a bowl game, they’ll get that extra two to three weeks to practice for next season. That’s really all the team can hope for, when a quartet of 4-star defensive linemen reinforcements arrive and the Terps’ inexperienced contributors are all a year older.
