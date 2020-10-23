Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of its game in College Park on Aug. 31, 2019. Funk and Tayon Fleet-Davis will likely receive the brunt of the carries, at least at the season’s outset. Fleet-Davis, a senior, has 589 yards in offense and 10 touchdowns. Funk has 31 games of experience despite missing the final nine games in 2019 with a knee injury. Moreover, as Locksley enters his second season as the helm, he deals with quarterback Josh Jackson opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Tyrrell Pigrome has transferred to Western Kentucky. Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre have been competing for the starting spot this fall.