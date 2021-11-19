PARKTON — Turns out the fourth time was the charm for Northern’s Lydia Nelson.
Nelson, by upsetting Boonsboro’s Caroline Matthews, helped lead the Northern girls cross country team to its second straight Maryland 1A State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Hereford High School.
The Huskies won the title in 2019 and the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Northern beat Smithsburg by 31 points, 47-78.
In three previous meets with Boonsboro, Matthews beat Nelson each time. Matthews won the Region 1A championship by 58 seconds ahead of Nelson. At the Frank Keyser Invitational on Oct. 7, Matthews’ time was 1:49 better than Nelson’s and at the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 25, she won by 1:37.
At Hereford, in only her seventh cross country race during her first season running, Nelson, a sophomore, took the lead for good on the hilly course at the bottom of the “dip” just past the 1.25-mile mark.
During the 4A races, a moderate rain began to fall. The course quickly turned slick with bare spots now nothing but mud especially on uphill and downhill portions of the “dip.” Just prior to the girls race, the rain stopped but the course remained treacherous.
“Undoubtedly, the course conditions played a factor in how the race played out,” said Northern head coach Jaron Hawkins. “When I saw Lydia at one and a half miles, just after cresting the dip, I was surprised to see her in the lead. Normally, I’d tell her to relax and let those other runners back up with her, but she looked fantastic and I told her to just keep pounding.
“About 30 seconds later, our second-place runner at the time, Emma Hostetler, had to drop out of the race after twisting her knee on the muddy course. She was in the midst of her best race of the year. Our next five runners all saw Emma sitting on the side of the course. I can’t imagine what was going through their minds. Somehow, they stayed the course and didn’t let it affect them mentally.
“Most teams,” Hawkins said, “if you lose one of your top five runners, it’s almost a death sentence. This team has so much depth that they were able to overcome that.”
Following closely behind Nelson were McKenzie Upole, a freshman, in seventh place in a time of 22:08.5, senior Arrisyn Amtower (13th, 22:30.7), junior Sophia Brown (17th, 22:59.4), senior Minka Amtower (18th, 23:01.6) and freshman Kaylee Bowser (28th, 24:02.5).
Northern joins the 1997-98 Allegany team coached by George Brown as the area’s only other back-to-back girls cross-country state champions.
Other area All-State finishers were Mary Delaney of Mountain Ridge (5th, 21:22.1), Serena Lewis (15th, 22:52.1) and Kierra Wilson of Southern Garrett (20th, 23:06.5), and Allegany’s Morgan Trautwein (21st, 23:11.4).
Southern finished fifth with 134 points and Mountain Ridge was sixth at 138.
“We tell our athletes that everything is geared towards the state meet,” Hawkins said. “Everything we do is about running well at Hereford. Four of our girls that ran had never set foot on this course before which is usually considered a coaching mistake. If you don’t see Hereford during the season, you won’t be able to run well at states. Our athletes might not have seen it, but their bodies have felt it day in and day out and they were more than ready.
“Running well at states is about being a complete cross-country runner. You have to be good on the flats, uphill, downhill, on technical sections with tight turns, rollers, and most importantly, strategy. Lydia clearly showed that she was the best at all of those things and when you factor in the mud, she was just a level above everybody.”
In the boys race, Northern was the only area team to qualify and finished in fourth place — its best since 2014 — behind champion Brunswick (55), Fallston (96) and Smithsburg (110).
Cambridge South Dorchester’s John Condon was the boys’ individual champion with a time of 16:55.2.
Northern’s top finisher was junior Ethyn Peck (15th, 18:53.5) and Mountain Ridge’s lone runner, junior Casey Culler, crossed in 18th place with a time of 19:04.1.
Other Huskies and their finishing times were Jayden Fike (23rd, 19:17.1), Josh Brobst (32nd, 19:32.1), Ashton Sober (41st, 20:02.0), Matthew Yoder (43rd, 20:07.9), DeVante Ross (67th, 21:17.6) and Liam Dolchan (77th, 21:53.1). All are juniors.
Peck, Culler and Fike earned All-State honors for their finishing times.
Complete results can be found here: https://www.mpssaa.org/assets/1/6/2021_1A_Girls_XCountry.pdf and https://www.mpssaa.org/assets/1/6/2021_1A_Boys_XCountry.pdf.
