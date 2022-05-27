COLLEGE PARK — Due to inclement weather, all Maryland state softball championship games have been postponed until Saturday.
The new schedule is as follows:
Class 1A — No. 1 Patterson Mill vs. No. 2 Allegany, Noon.
Class 2A — No. 1 Calvert vs. No. 2 Rising Sun, 2:30
Class 3A — No. 3 Chopticon vs. No. 4 Linganore, 5:00
Class 4A — No. 2 Sherwood vs. No. 8 Severna Park, 7:30
@GoFanHS tickets purchased for Friday's games will be honored on Saturday.
