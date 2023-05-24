The Maryland Class 1A state championship track meet for boys and girls will get underway Thursday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
Twelve of the 36 events will be decided Thursday evening with the remaining events to be completed on Saturday.
Area athletes hold the top seed in four of Thursday’s events led by Mountain Ridge’s Mary Delaney, who along with Avery Miller of Allegany will be attempting to collect four state championships this year.
Delaney will get her chance in the 4x800 relay and 3200 on Thursday. Miller will run in the 100 and 200 preliminaries on Thursday, then attempt to bring home four state titles on Saturday.
Thursday 1A Finals Girls 4x800 relay
Mountain Ridge (Mary Delaney, Sydney Snyder, Reese Rizzo, Brylee Gray) is the top seed and heavy favorite.
Northern (Sophia Brown, Emma Hostetler, Kaylee Bowser, Lydia Nelson) is seeded sixth, Southern (Iris Dubansky, Abigail Lucas, Danielle Brobst, Abby Butina) is seventh, and Allegany (Morgan Trautwein, Morgan Ruggles, Brooke Evans, Sierra Campbell) is the No. 9 seed.
Boys 4x800 Relay
Mountain Ridge (Ackerly Mulcaster, Will Haberlein, Casey Culler, Brendan Kline) is the No. 1 seed. Their seed time is 22 seconds better than the No. 2 seed Western Tech.
Northern (Ethyn Peck, Matthew Yoder, Josh Brobst, Ashton Sober) is seeded fifth and Fort Hill (Jaxon Jones, Cooper Silber, Landon Sensabaugh, Braden Puffenberger) is eighth.
Girls 3200
Delaney of Mountain Ridge is the No. 1 seed. Her seed time is 35 seconds better than the No.2 seed Abigail Horsmon of Patterson Miller. Brylee Gray of Mountain Ridge, Kamryn Rice of Fort Hill and Kaylee Bowser of Northern will also compete.
Boys 3200
Ethyn Peck of Northern is seeded second behind Conner McIntyre of Mardela. Casey Culler of Mountain Ridge is seeded seventh and Braden Puffenberger of Fort Hill is seeded 13th.
Girls 4x200 relay
Western Tech is the top seed. Mountain Ridge will complete with Emma Michael, Reese Rizzo, Sydney Snyder and Cierra Cooper.
Boys 4x200 relay
Largo is the top seed. Mountain Ridge (Drew Haberlein, Will Patterson, Ethan Deriso, Xavier Twyman), Northern (Josh Brobst, Derek Bittinger, Devante Ross, Ashton Sober), and Fort Hill (Tanner Wertz, Jabril Daniels, Tavin Willis, Tristan Ross) also qualified.
Girls triple jump
Le’Asia Todd of Cambridge South Dorchester is the top seed. Allegany’s Sierra Campbell is seeded fourth and MaeLeigh Plummer of Fort Hill is seeded seventh.
Boys shot put
Perrysville’s Sydney Phillip’s is the No. 1 seed. Carter Hess of Fort Hill is seeded second. Payton Miller of Mountain Ridge, and Zane Smith and Andrew Highland of Allegany will also compete.
Boys high jump
Larry Steward of Kent County is the top seed. The event has no area qualifiers.
Girls pole vault
Kara Yaukey of Boonsboro is the top seed. Reghan Sivic from Mountain Ridge will compete as the No. 7 seed.
Boys long jump
Western Tech’s Davion Sneed is the top seed. David Smith of Allegany and DeVante Ross of Northern will also compete.
Girls discus
Carly Bennett of Fort Hill is the top seed and defending state champion. Her teammates Alayzia Trimble and Gracie Sheetz, and Allegany’s Brandi Gochenauer will also compete.
