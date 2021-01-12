COLLEGE PARK — Maryland football announced several changes to the coaching staff Monday, including the hiring of Dan Enos as offensive coordinator.
Enos will replace Scottie Montgomery, who had been with the Terps since Locksley was hired two seasons ago. Enos was last at Cincinnati where he was the Bearcats running backs/associate head coach — overseeing a 9-1 record, top-10 ranking and Peach Bowl berth.
Locksley has a history with Enos, with both serving on the offensive staff at Alabama in 2018. Enos was the quarterbacks coach under Locksley, then the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, as the duo combined to produce an electric offense led by now-Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.
When Locksley took the job at Maryland after that season, Enos was in the running to be the Terps’ offensive coordinator. The coach, however, decided to take the same position at Miami.
The Terps also unveiled the hiring of Brian Braswell as offensive line coach. The move is somewhat of a surprise, given Maryland saw marked improvement in John Reagan’s second season as the position’s coach.
Locksley hopes the change won’t be too much of a mixup, since Braswell was a volunteer analyst throughout the 2020 campaign. Before joining Maryland at the start of the year, Braswell last was the O-Line coach of the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.
Braswell also has NFL experience, previously working as the assistant offensive line and quality control coach for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.
Additionally, Maryland defensive line coach Brian Williams was promoted to co-defensive coordinator alongside Jon Hoke.
Williams made a mark on the recruiting front, bringing in five blue-chip defensive prospects this past season — headlined by the country’s No. 1 inside linebacker Terrence Lewis. Williams was the No. 5 recruiter in the nation according to 247 Sports.
Fresh off a 2-3 season, including a rare victory over Penn State, Locksley isn’t taking it easy entering his third season at the helm. The Terps haven’t made a bowl appearance since 2016.
