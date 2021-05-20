BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Board of Control met with spring state championships on the agenda.
Sport tournament directors presented plans for the administration of spring state championships between June 5 — 19 with the Board of Control overwhelmingly voting in favor of the proposal, returning spring state championships to Maryland for the first time since May 2019.
The MPSSAA plans included culminating events on June 18 and 19 for high school baseball, softball, tennis and track and field.
The tennis and track and field tournaments include a sectional regional and regional round for qualifying to the state meet. All regular season records through June 3 will be counted toward the regional seeding for baseball and softball.
