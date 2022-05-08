PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Maryland took home its fourth Big Ten tournament championship with an 18-8 victory over Rutgers on Sunday.
After a back-and-forth first half, the Terps overpowered the Scarlet Knights over the second 30 minutes — going on a 12-0 scoring run from down 7-5 to go up 17-7.
The Terps (17-1) head into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3-ranked team in the nation. The NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday night.
Maryland’s win on Sunday is also the 300th for head coach Cathy Reese. The Maryland alumna has a 300-33 career record in her 16 years leading the program.
“What a day for the Terps. I am so proud of my group,” said head coach Cathy Reese. “We started a little slow and hesitant all over the field in the first half, credit to Rutgers for coming out strong.
“I am really pleased with how we came out in the second half. Defensively we were all over the place, we were excellent on the draw control and offensively we shared the ball really well, found some good openings and shot the ball really well in the second half.”
Aurora Cordingley totaled nine points, scoring four goals and adding five assists, rising up to fifth on the single-season points list with 111. Libby May netted five goals and also collected an assist. Eloise Clevenger had a pair of goals and four assists as well.
Abby Bosco won nine draws, Shaylan Ahearn won seven and Shannon Smith controlled four. Emily Sterling made four saves in goal.
Cordingley was named the Big Ten tournament MVP after totaling 16 points (six goals, 10 assists over two games). Bosco, Grace Griffin, Hannah Leubecker and Libby May joined Cordingley on the All-Tournament team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.