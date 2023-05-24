COLLEGE PARK — For the second straight year, Maryland swept the Big Ten Player and Coach of the Year honors.
The Maryland baseball team earned 11 postseason honors, the most of any team in the Big Ten.
The awards are headlined by Matt Shaw taking home Big Ten Player of The Year, becoming the second consecutive Terp to take home the award, after Chris “Bubba” Alleyne won last season.
Maryland is the first program with back-to-back outright Player of The Year winners in 33 years. Head coach Rob Vaughn was the unanimous selection for Big Ten Coach of the Year, winning the award for the second straight season.
Shaw has been explosive at the plate this season, batting .361 with 84 hits, 66 RBI and a Big Ten best 23 home runs.
The Brimfield, Massachusetts, native currently sits top-25 nationally in home runs, hits and runs (74). The Maryland shortstop has left his mark on Maryland history, setting the program record in career home runs and RBIs while remaining on pace to become the second straight Maryland player to record a season with 20-plus home runs and 20-plus stolen bases.
He is Maryland’s fourth-ever conference player of the year, joining Alleyne (2022), Derek Hacopian (1992) and Bob Grossman (1972).
Vaughn receives home Coach Of The Year honors after leading the Terps to their second consecutive conference championship and 37-19 regular season record.
Under Vaughn’s leadership, Maryland won its 22nd Big Ten series in a row, dating back to a sweep of Northwestern on April 24-25, 2021.
The Terps had three players earn All-Big Ten first-team selections, with Shaw (SS), Nick Lorusso (3B) and Luke Shliger (C) earning recognition. Two Terps took home All-Big Ten second team honors as Jason Savacool (SP) and Ian Petrutz (DH) were each selected.
Elijah Lambros (OF) and Nick Dean (SP) rounded out the All-Big Ten Terps earning recognition on the third team, and starting pitcher Kyle McCoy made the conference freshman team.
WVU’s Wetherholt, Mazey sweep POY, COY
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt became the first Mountaineer in program history on Tuesday to be named Big 12 Player of the Year while head coach Randy Mazey earned Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.
Wetherholt led a trio of Mountaineers on the All-Big 12 First Team as he was joined by junior starting pitcher Ben Hampton and junior relief pitcher Carlson Reed. WVU also had three players on the second team — junior outfielders Landon Wallace and Braden Barry as well as graduate pitcher Blaine Traxel.
Redshirt-freshman David Hagaman, sophomore Grant Hussey, graduate Dayne Leonard, sophomore Aidan Major, redshirt-senior Caleb McNeely, freshman Logan Sauve and graduate Tevin Tucker also received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status, meaning they received at least one vote from the coaches.
It is the first time the Mountaineers have had three players on the All-Conference First Team since having four on the All-Big East team in 2009. Wetherholt is just the third conference player of the year in program history, joining Jarod Rine (2003, Big East) and Mark Landers (1994, Atlantic 10).
Wetherholt is the third player in WVU history to earn a major postseason Big 12 award as Harrison Musgrave and Alek Manoah earned Pitcher of the Year in 2013 and 2019, respectively.
Wetherholt is currently amid the greatest offensive season in WVU history. He leads all Power Five players and is second in the nation with a .447 batting average while also leading the Big 12 with 92 hits, 35 stolen bases, 65 runs, a .786 slugging percentage and 10.3 at-bats per strikeouts. The Mars, Pennsylvania, native also leads the Mountaineers with 15 home runs, 21 doubles, 56 RBI, .510 OBP and 162 total bases.
The sophomore was also recently the only Big 12 player to be named a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.
Mazey picks up Big 12 Coach of the Year honors for the second time, the first coming in 2019.
After being picked sixth in the preseason poll, he led the Mountaineers to a 39-16 overall record, including a 15-9 mark in conference play as the Mountaineers claimed a share of their first Big 12 title in program history and first conference championship since 1996 when in the Big East.
With his second Coach of the Year award, Mazey becomes the third coach in WVU history with two as Greg Van Zant earned Big East Coach of the Year in 1997 and 2003 while Dale Ramsburg was named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 1988 and 1990. They are the only three to earn coach of the year status.
