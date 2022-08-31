KEYSER, W.Va. — Drew Matlick shot a 39, and Keyser edged Petersburg by 10 strokes at Polish Pines on Wednesday evening.
Matlick’s round was only bested by Petersburg’s Lucas Riggleman, who was the low medalist with a 37. Noah Broadwater and Evan Ack shot 42s for the Golden Tornado, and Owen Sweitzer added a 44.
The quartet combined for a team score of 167 for Keyser. Petersburg was second at 177, followed by Allegany (189), Frankfort (193), Berkeley Springs (205), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (251).
In addition to Riggleman, Elijah Kuykendall tallied a 44, John Minnich shot a 47, and Bryson Riggleman and Sammy Colaw both ended with 49s for Petersburg.
Jace Patton topped Allegany with a 44, Sean Brady shot a 45, Griffin Madden chipped in a 46 and Daniel Reed tallied a 54. Frankfort’s Bryson Moorehead shot a 43 to lead the Falcons, followed by Keegan Bennett (45), Ashton Moorehead (50) and Ethan Gattens (55).
For Berkeley Springs, Truly Henry shot a 47, followed by Elijah Parsell at 52 and Chance Swink and Dakota Hamrick at 53 each. Northern’s score was comprised of Ayla Speicher (51), Nate Wilhelm (52), Luke Brenneman (52) and Landan Bolden (55).
Fort Hill’s Jessalyn Bartlett shot a 54 to pace the Sentinels.
Frankfort, Keyser, Northern and Southern are at Lodestone Country Club on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
