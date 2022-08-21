Season: 4th
Five seasons ago in 2017, the year before Matt Altobello took over the reigns as head coach, the Yellow Jackets went winless.
Since then, it’s been a steady progression for the program.
The Yellow Jackets went 2-8 in Altobello’s first season before going 6-5 with a playoff appearance in 2019.
Altobello and the Yellow Jackets went 4-2 in the regular season in the COVID-19 year before falling to Pendleton County in the opening round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Last season, Moorefield again made the playoffs, losing in the first round to Wheeling Central to finish 6-4.
A 2004 Keyser graduate, Altobello was a three-year varsity player under Tom Preaskorn as an offensive
tackle and defensive lineman. He continued his academic and football careers at Division I Marshall University, playing for head coaches Mark Pruitt and Mark Snyder.
Altobello, a 2008 graduate at Marshall, played offensive line for the Thundering Herd.
Altobello began his coaching career at Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Kentucky. He was an assistant coach there for two seasons before serving as an assistant at Cabell Midland in Ona, West Virginia. He was also an assistant coach and head strength and conditioning coach at White Knoll High School in Red Bank, South Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.