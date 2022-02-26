MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — It’s rare when a scoreless overtime period is the most exciting, but that was the case in the Class AA, Region 2, Section I finals on Friday night.
Top-seeded Frankfort and No. 2 seed Petersburg, tied at 44 after regulation, played four full minutes of high-energy, up-tempo and hectic basketball, and here’s the kicker: Nobody scored.
Come the second extra period, Petersburg kept up its pressure; however, once the Vikings got a couple of baskets to fall, Frankfort couldn’t mount an answer.
Behind an 8-0 start to double overtime, Petersburg pulled away from Frankfort, 55-48, to take the thriller and win its second consecutive sectional crown.
“That was classic Frankfort-Petersburg,” Vikings head coach Jon Webster said. “Both teams just played so hard, for 40 minutes. Both teams left it all on the floor, and we were fortunate we were able to pull that one out in overtime.”
Coming into the bout, there were questions of if Frankfort point guard Halley Smith, the area’s leading scorer at 20.4 points a game, would play after suffering an ankle injury against Allegany.
Throw in that Larae Grove, the Falcons’ second-leading scorer, is also recovering from an ankle injury, and Frankfort head coach Steve Willison was absent from the sidelines — the odds were stacked against the squad from Short Gap.
Instead, the guards combined for 33 points: Smith’s 20 and Grove’s 13 were the two highest totals of the game. After a pair of Smith finishes, the Falcons took a 41-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Yet, Petersburg held Frankfort scoreless for more than six minutes to force overtime with a 44-all tie, and the Vikings scored the first eight points of the second OT to overcome a valiant effort by the Falcons.
“It was a battle,” Frankfort assistant coach Debra Smith said. “We had a couple of mental errors there at the end and that’s where they took the lead.”
Both squads had a collection of players that stepped up in big situations.
Petersburg’s Kennedy Kaposy got out in transition for five overtime points, she finished with 10. Mackenzie Kitzmiller, Braylee Corbin and Kaposy scored big points down the stretch to force overtime.
Sadie Dayton was the Vikings’ bellcow in the third period with a trio of buckets, Kitzmiller scored five points in the second and Corbin tallied six in the first.
That balance was reflected in the box score: Corbin tallied a team-high 11 points, Taylor equaled Kaposy with 10, and Dayton and Kitzmiller both chipped in nine.
As for the intangibles, Petersburg displayed its usual attacking style, diving for loose balls to retain possession and crashing the offensive glass — Frankfort had trouble securing defensive rebounds in its 2-3 zone.
Kitzmiller had a chance to win the affair after one overtime, but her buzzer-beating three hit every part of the iron and went out.
Despite the scoreless period, Webster was confident his team would finish strong.
“Intensity is through the roof in overtime, every possession feels so big,” Webster said. “I thought both teams kind of felt that a little bit offensively. Our message after the first overtime was, ‘Settle down a little bit. Take a deep breath. Enjoy this moment a little bit and go have fun. Let’s finish this thing.’”
While Frankfort didn’t finish well, several players made an impact to give the Falcons a chance to grab the title.
Grove ended Frankfort’s fourth-quarter drought with a tying three with 1:57 left. Arin Lease scored four of her seven points in the third, and Grace Scott and Emily Smith finished strong in the period to flip the script.
Scott hit a pair of jumpers in the lane early on — she finished with six points — as part of Frankfort’s eight-point lead in the opening period.
Grove and Halley Smith had huge nights despite being physically hobbled, but the pair weren’t the only ones to play well.
“There was no doubt that those two were going to play great basketball,” Webster said of Grove and Smith. “Frankfort had a couple other players step up and play really well.”
“I am surprised how well they played, because they’re not 100%,” coach Smith said. “I was very pleased with their play.”
Frankfort and Petersburg were tied at 26 at intermission.
The Falcons used a 10-0 run, capped by a deep Halley Smith 3-pointer, to lead 10-2 in the first. The Vikings answered with a 14-3 burst to grab the lead, 16-13, early in the second.
Smith sunk another long trey and converted an old-fashioned 3-point play — she had a game-high 13 at the half. From then, the teams traded baskets and free throws to enter the half tied.
Corbin paced Petersburg with eight first-half points, and Kitzmiller and Mickala Taylor had four each. Grove had six points, and Scott added four points.
Up next, Frankfort (14-7) will head to Trinity Christian — who beat Braxton County, 75-40, in the region’s Section II title game — for the Co-Region title on Thursday at 7 p.m. Frankfort made the same trip last year, winning to advance to the Class AA state tournament in Charleston, West Virginia.
“We’ll go look at the things we did well, and look at the things where we broke down,” coach Smith said. “That’s what we have to work on in practice.”
Petersburg (19-4) will host Braxton County to get to states for the second consecutive season on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“I’m so excited for these kids that we get to host another region final,” Webster said. “Excited for the community to get to rally around these kids and show their support. We had a tremendous crowd here tonight.”
