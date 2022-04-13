MCHENRY — Reflecting on his first season at Garrett College, Matt McCullough’s 2021-22 season as interim men’s basketball head coach was filled with both challenges and adversity.
“I was proud of the way our guys persevered and came together as the season went on,” McCullough said, who at 23 became the youngest head men’s basketball coach in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. “I felt the guys bought into their roles and the team became really close both on and off the court.”
McCullough, a native of Garrett County and a Southern Garrett High School graduate, is particularly proud of several highlights and accomplishments.
“One of the more memorable moments of the year was beating Beaver (Community College of Beaver County) to win the WPCC Conference Tournament, and we had three players awarded as All-Conference players,” said McCullough, who was named WPCC Conference Coach of the Year.
“We played so many close games this year with 15 games being decided by six points or less,” he said. “Getting close wins against rivals Allegany College of Maryland and Potomac State are definitely a couple of the most memorable moments.”
Garrett officials recently announced the appointment of McCullough to head coach.
“Matt has far exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled to have him as our permanent head coach,” saidd Robert “JR” Kerns, Garrett College’s dean of student affairs. “He is a team player and works well with others which is essential as we work towards building our athletic programs.”
McCullough, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University, will complete his master’s degree in business administration from FSU this May and is already anticipating the start of the 2022-23 season.
“We have some key guys returning from the 2021-22 team, and recruiting for the 2022-23 class is off to a fantastic start,” said McCullough, who worked under coach Tom Bosley at Southern and Sean Brown at FSU. “I’m looking forward to the progression of our returners as well as pairing them with our newcomers, and seeing how they gel together as a team.”
McCullough believes having a full offseason to prepare is key to next year’s success.
“Next year, we are certainly going to have lofty goals,” he said. “When I accepted the position this year, I promised the returning players and incoming recruits that 2021-2022 wasn’t a ‘rebuilding year’, we wanted to have immediate success.
“We set lofty goals of winning the Region XX and having an opportunity to compete in the national tournament. We fell a little short of those goals this past year, but we will continue to strive to compete for a Region XX title and get a chance to compete in the national tournament.”
McCullough’s goals for next season extend beyond the court as well.
“My number one goal beyond winning games is to help each of our student athletes make strides toward achieving their ultimate goals as players and as individuals, which includes transferring or advancing to a four-year school after Garrett.
“Off the court I want to continue to work on improving academically as a team. We want high-quality student athletes who take their education just as seriously as they take their basketball game.”
In the end, McCullough, whose team finished 18-11 last year, believes success is directly tied to each student’s performance in the classroom and on the court.
“If every student athlete is working towards their ultimate goals,” he said. “We will have the best chance of achieving our on the court goals.”
