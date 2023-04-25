FROSTBURG — Catoctin didn’t have to play flawlessly to beat Mountain Ridge with 6-foot-4 Maryland commit Joey McMannis on the bump — his fastball clocked as high as 95 miles per hour this year — but it did.
While fastballs and devastating breaking balls whizzed past the Miners’ bats in one batters box, Catoctin brought the same slap-hitting and opposite-field approach that has become synonymous with longtime coach Mike Franklin’s ball clubs.
Under constant pressure in all phases of the game, No. 4 Mountain Ridge was far from perfect, and the powerhouse Cougars left Frostburg Monday with a 12-0 five-inning victory.
“You face a kid like that sitting around the zone the entire time, he’s going to Maryland for a reason,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “We’ve got to be ready to hit. He’s the best we’ve seen all year by far. You’ve just got to hope you can stay in the game and give ourselves a chance.”
Catoctin, which most outlets have dubbed the top-ranked Class 1A team and one of the top 3 public schools across all classes, brought its best Monday, even though the right-hander may not have been at his best.
McMannis didn’t have as much zip on his fastball playing under the cold and blustery conditions, but he commanded all four of his pitches to perfection, pounding the strike zone to the tune of five shutout innings of one-hit ball and 12 strikeouts.
Through 32 innings this year, McMannis has yet to allow an earned run.
The Miners didn’t record their first base hit until Carson Bradley lined a two-out offspeed pitch into left field during the fourth inning, and they wouldn’t record another.
Catoctin, meanwhile, pushed two runs across in the first, four in the third and tacked on one in the fourth before pushing its advantage to a run rule margin with a five-run fifth.
“They have a nice team over there, and they have a great coach,” Franklin said. “We played those guys last year and they gave us everything we could handle and then some. I have a lot of respect for the program, but even more for the coach. Everything they do is classy and they compete until the end.”
The Wildcats racked up 14 base hits, but just two went for extra bases via Connor Crum doubles, instead opting to repeatedly shoot the ball to right-center field.
The discipline to attack the center and right side of the field was even more impressive given the arm on the other side, as Mountain Ridge started right-hander Evan Cook, known for his control and offspeed stuff.
With two strikes, Catoctin would show bunt before pulling back and guiding its hands to the ball.
Franklin’s old-school approach was mixed with a new-school defensive game plan, as the Cougars opted to permanently position their shortstop Bryont Green in a shift behind second base with the hard-throwing McMannis on the mound.
The third baseman played the line, leaving a large hole in the infield.
Mountain Ridge never found it.
“We’re reading barrels, and if the barrel is late to the impact zone we shift some guys. Playing percentages,” Franklin said. “You see what you see, and you say, ‘He might pull one, but the information I have says he’s gonna go the other way.’
“I know in Major League Baseball they’ve outlawed that, but they haven’t in high school yet. I hope they never do.”
Cook took the loss for Mountain Ridge, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in four innings pitched, striking out one and walking one.
Crum went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scored three times; Jacob Bell was 3 for 3 with a run batted in and a run scored; and DJ Shipton went 2 for 2 with a ribbie and a run.
Mountain Ridge (5-7) will look to rebound when it hosts Frankfort (9-8) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
