CUMBERLAND — Liam McNeeley scored nine points in a runaway third quarter after hitting clutch 3-pointers in the opening half, and Montverde proved why it’s one of the top teams in the country as the Eagles downed Bishop Walsh, 64-41, on Thursday evening at the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase at Allegany College of Maryland’s Bob Kirk Arena.
The backbreaker from McNeeley came after Vilius Slanina hit a 3-pointer with 5:40 to go in the first half to get Bishop Walsh within two, 21-19. McNeeley answered with a 3-ball of his own at the left elbow as Montverde closed out the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 27-19 lead into halftime.
After a McNeeley putback to open the second half and a free throw from Kwame Evans Jr., McNeeley hit his fifth 3-ball to make it a 14-point game, 33-19, and a 12-0 run for Montverde.
“He’s been so far the leading three-point shooter in the league percentage-wise and maybe even makes,” Montverde head coach Kevin Boyle said of McNeeley’s play in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference. “So he did a terrific job with that. He’s a big-time shooter and has been doing a good job defensively and he’s just so solid in every other area.”
McNeeley finished with a game-high 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, and 2 of 2 at the free-throw line.
“Those are sometimes the runs where you get a little lazy,” Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete said, “when we take a shot that might not be advised, it seems like you have to pay the price. He had four 3-pointers in the first half. At halftime I go, ‘Gosh, you take away two of those, you go into halftime in a different situation.’ The kid can shoot.”
Mike Williams III stopped the Montverde run with a 3-pointer of his own just past the six-minute mark, but Chris Johnson hit a 3-ball on the other end to spark an 11-0 Montverde run capped off by a pair of free throws from McNeeley for his final points and a 44-22 advantage.
Williams stopped another Eagle run with a 3-pointer at 1:52, and the senior hit another three on BW’s ensuing possession as he scored all nine of the Spartans’ points in the third.
Derik Queen answered Williams’ second 3-pointer with a basket to end the 6-0 run and give Montverde a 46-28 lead entering the fourth, as the Eagles were well on their way to victory to improve to 5-1 as the nation’s No. 3 team in the SCNext Top 25.
“You’re playing on the road, we don’t want to keep a team around too long because sometimes the home team gets energy,” Boyle said of his halftime team talk. “Who knows, everybody gets into the game for them and we try to take that out of it. We didn’t want them to stay and make it an opportunity. We said the first three minutes (of the second half) were critical or this game could end up being a six-point game with two minutes left. Crazy things can happen.”
After Montverde had an early 3-2 advantage, Emmanuel Otikondo hit a 3-pointer to give the Spartans their lone lead of the night.
Cooper Flagg answered with a 3-pointer to give the Eagles the lead back for good.
Montverde led by as many as nine during the opening eight minutes after an 8-0 run that came in large part to McNeeley.
The junior guard first hit a 3-pointer at 2:22 to make it 12-7. Then, after Flagg made the front end of a pair of free throws, McNeeley snagged the offensive rebound and later knocked down a 3-pointer at the right elbow for a 16-7 lead.
The Spartans closed out the opening frame on a 5-0 run after a 3-pointer from Mikkel Tyne and a jumper from Otikondo to get Walsh within four, 16-12, at the end of one.
“I thought we pushed again, had a great first half and into the third pretty good,” Prete said. “The runs hurt us. Those 4-0 runs turned into 8-0 runs. Against a team like that, that’s impossible.
“I was proud of the guys for how hard they played and competed. We just have to be a lot smarter and make better decisions when we need to control the pace. Tonight ... at times we were really good with that but the problem was the times we weren’t, we were really bad. We need to be somewhere in the middle.”
BW held Montverde to 11 points in the second, but had just seven on the other end of a defensive slugfest just before halftime.
After Raphael Akuta threw down a two-handed slam to open the second quarter to get the Spartans within two, Sean Stewart answered with a dunk and McNeeley hit another 3-pointer for a 21-14 lead.
Tyne answered with a layin and Slanina hit a 3-ball to get BW back within two before Montverde’s 6-0 run to close out the half.
The Eagles imposed their will at times with their size, finishing with a 44-24 advantage on the glass.
“That’s such a big, long team,” Prete said. “On top of being big and long, they’re athletic. They can get away with being out of position and making up for it with their size. Whereas sometimes our guys, or some of the other teams, can’t. Kevin Boyle does an incredible job over there.”
Williams led Bishop Walsh with 15 points on 4 of 14 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4 for 4 from the charity stripe. Tyne finished in double figures with 10 points and Okitondo added seven.
Montverde returns to action Friday night against Oak Hill, Virginia, for an 8 p.m. tip-off.
“I thought we played hard,” Boyle said. “We played pretty good defense but I thought we were sloppy on offense. Sloppy with the ball, way too many turnovers. We’ll take the win and hopefully be better tomorrow night.”
Bishop Walsh has Friday off before squaring off with Legacy Early College on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.
“This conference is kill or be killed,” Prete said. “As much as you get mad about the game you just played or happy about the game you just played, you better get over it quick because they keep coming. My guess is it’s going to keep coming on Saturday.”
