Dates and times for the Maryland Class 1A and West Virginia Class AA state semifinals have been announced.
Mountain Ridge, the top seed in 1A, will host No. 4 Brunswick on Friday. Kickoff at Miner Stadium is 6:30 p.m.
The Miners routed No. 8 Bohemia Manor, 57-0, on Friday to move to the state semifinals for the second time in school history and for the second straight season. Brunswick, which beat Forest Park 17-8 on Friday, is making its fifth semifinal appearance and first since 2012.
No. 2 Fort Hill will host No. 3 Joppatowne on Friday. Kickoff at Greenway Avenue Stadium is 6:30 p.m.
The Sentinels are playing in the state semis for the ninth consecutive season after demolishing Perryville, 49-7, on Friday. Joppatowne is in the state semifinals for the 13th time and first since 2009 after defeating Lake Clifton, 38-30, on Friday.
The winners will square off in Annapolis for the state title at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium next Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
Frankfort, No. 5 in Class AA, will host a state semifinal game for the second time in school history when it hosts No. 9 Herbert Hoover on Saturday. Kickoff at Frankfort Stadium is 7:30 p.m.
The Falcons trounced No. 4 Scott, 41-6, on Saturday and will play in the state semis for the fourth time (1994, 2009, 2014 and 2022). Herbert Hoover knocked off top seed Winfield, 27-26, on Friday with a touchdown in the final seconds.
The other Class AA semifinal features No. 6 North Marion at No. 2 Independence on Friday, 7:30 p.m.
The winners will travel to Wheeling, West Virginia, the following weekend to meet at Wheeling Island Stadium.
A full list of the Maryland and West Virginia playoff results and schedules appears on 3B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.