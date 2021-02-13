BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East has made the following adjustments to its men's and women's basketball schedules:
Women's Basketball
• The West Virginia State at Glenville State game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.
• The Fairmont State at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.
• The Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m.
• The Glenville State at Concord game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m.
• The Glenville State at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.
Men's Basketball
• The Concord at Wheeling game has been rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.
• The Davis & Elkins at Alderson Broaddus game has been rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
• The West Virginia State at Glenville State game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
• The Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
• The Glenville State at Concord game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
• The Fairmont State at Notre Dame game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.
• The West Liberty at Davis & Elkins game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.
• The Wheeling at West Virginia State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 pm.
• The Wheeling at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
• The Fairmont State at Glenville State game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Visit MountainEast.org or follow the conference on social media (@TheMountainEast) for schedule updates. Check MountainEast.org or institutional websites for game times.
