BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East has made the following adjustments to its men's and women's basketball schedules:

Women's Basketball

• The West Virginia State at Glenville State game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.

• The Fairmont State at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

• The Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m.

• The Glenville State at Concord game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m.

• The Glenville State at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.

Men's Basketball

• The Concord at Wheeling game has been rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.

• The Davis & Elkins at Alderson Broaddus game has been rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.

• The West Virginia State at Glenville State game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

• The Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

• The Glenville State at Concord game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

• The Fairmont State at Notre Dame game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.

• The West Liberty at Davis & Elkins game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.

• The Wheeling at West Virginia State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 pm.

• The Wheeling at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

• The Fairmont State at Glenville State game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Visit MountainEast.org or follow the conference on social media (@TheMountainEast) for schedule updates. Check MountainEast.org or institutional websites for game times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video