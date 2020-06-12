BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced Thursday afternoon its plans for returning to play this fall and winter.
Following approval of its Board of Directors, the Mountain East Conference has announced its plans for the fall semester of competition it said in a press release.
The MEC Return to Competition Plan is contingent upon state and local public health conditions and associated restrictions, as well as any potential adjustments to NCAA championship schedules and/or legislation.
Due to the one-year NCAA mandated reduction of maximum contests in all Division II sports, the MEC’s plan for 2020-21 includes the elimination of non-conference play for football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball.
Additionally, the league announced the start dates for practice for football (Aug. 17) and all other fall sports (Aug. 24), with competition for MEC fall sports beginning as early as Sept. 10.
Other than the elimination of week one for football, there will not be changes to the dates and locations for this fall. The modifications to the schedules for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball will be announced at later dates.
If circumstances allow for the MEC’s member institutions to successfully conduct its fall seasons, the conference will conduct its 2020-21 MEC Championships as originally planned.
Following the announcement, Frostburg State University Director of Athletics Troy A. Dell posted the following on frostburgsports.com:
While a member of the MEC, Frostburg State University, with the guidance and oversight of the University System of Maryland, is continuing to develop its plan for the entire campus community.
Decisions regarding FSU fall and winter sports and issues surrounding the return to play are being developed to align with guidelines set forth by the State of Maryland, the University System of Maryland, Frostburg State University, the NCAA and the MEC plan.
Frostburg State University will provide additional information as it becomes available. In the meantime, student-athletes are encouraged to continue to work directly with their head coach if they have questions.
