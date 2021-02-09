BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced schedule adjustments to its volleyball schedule on Tuesday.
The changes are as follows:
• Tuesday evening's Frostburg State vs. Notre Dame match scheduled was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2, as part of a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
• Tuesday evening's Glenville State vs. Charleston match was also postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2, as part of a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
• Tuesday's scheduled home match at Alderson Broadduss against Wheeling was moved to Wheeling and the Tuesday, March 2 match between the two teams will now be at Alderson Broaddus.
• The Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State match originally scheduled for Feb. 2 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, as part of a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
• The Wheeling at Fairmont State match originally scheduled for Feb. 2 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, as part of a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
• The Glenville State at West Virginia Wesleyan match originally scheduled for Feb. 5 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, as part of a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
