BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State saw 14 of its players earn recognition from the Mountain East Conference on its football all-conference teams, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, defensive end Luke Freeman, linebacker Dylan Culpen, safety Wylan Harich and kicker/punter Dayne Koontz all earned spots on the First Team All-MEC.
Ayedze has now been named to the first team in three straight seasons, solidifying his place as one of the conference’s top offensive linemen.
Freeman tied for fifth in the conference with 6.5 sacks, as he entered the top-10 career sacks in program history.
Harich made waves in his first year of action, swiping four interceptions, tied for fourth-best in the MEC, while also leading the team in tackles with 61.
Koontz had one of the best seasons in Frostburg history, smashing the single-season record for made field goals with 20, while also converting on 31 of 32 extra points. In addition to kicking, he swung a double role as the team’s punter, averaging 36.5 yards per punt and putting 16 inside the 20.
Running back Josh Maxwell and tight end Will Hall both were named to the second team, while wide receiver Jordan Marcucci, fullback Bryant Evans, offensive lineman Greg Gaines, defensive end Yasir Holmes, defensive tackle Rob Horsey, linebacker Colby Street and cornerback Akyian Loney all received honorable mention selections.
Maxwell rumbled his way to 761 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 84 yards per game, as helping him pave the way was Hall, known for his stout blocking ability.
Marcucci was third in the conference in touchdowns with 10 on the year and he also led the team with 36 catches and 498 receiving yards.
Evans and Gaines helped the FSU rushing attack surge to second-best in the conference with 2,104 total yards.
Holmes tied Freeman for the conference’s fourth-best sack mark with 6.5, joined on the defensive line by Horsey, who was second on the team in tackles with 60, while adding nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Street ended the year with 40 total tackles, including four for loss, and Loney featured eight total pass breakups, while adding 3.5 tackles for loss.
