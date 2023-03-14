BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference (MEC) and law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) jointly announced that the league recently received a favorable ruling in the Northern District of West Virginia in an important lawsuit involving the withdrawal of a former member university from the conference.
Per the Court’s summary judgment ruling, Urbana University is required to pay the conference exit fee of $150,000 in full.
Urbana became a charter member of the conference in 2012 and closed in May 2020 due to complications brought on by COVID-19.
In 2014, Franklin University, based in Columbus, Ohio, bought financially struggling Urbana University and in spring of 2020 Franklin announced it was closing Urbana’s physical campus and stopped offering collegiate athletics.
In October 2021, the MEC filed a complaint against Franklin University and Franklin University-Urbana, based on conference by-laws requiring more than three years notice, the exit date was established as June 30, 2023, and the exit fee was set at $150,000.
The exit fee wasn’t paid and the MEC claimed breach of contract and filed the complaint.
“While we strongly believe this issue should not have required legal action, this is the appropriate and just outcome we have hoped for since 2020,” Reid Amos, commissioner of the MEC said. “I greatly appreciate our member presidents who serve on our MEC Board of Directors for their consistent support regarding our commitment to achieving this result.”
Not only is this an important win for the MEC, but the ruling has broader implications for college and university athletics. This decision represents the first ruling by a court that upholds the validity of a liquidated damages clause or “exit fee” in the context of a member school refusing to pay the same upon leaving the conference.
“This ruling reinforces the notion that the constitutions and bylaws of athletic conferences that include an exit fee are enforceable contractual agreements between the conference and its members,” said Michael S. Garrison, who led the Spilman litigation team. “This is a significant win for the MEC and its member institutions. It is also an important and well-reasoned decision in the era of continued conference realignment.”
The Court’s ruling can be found here:
https://mountaineast.org/032023SummaryJudgement
