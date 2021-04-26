BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The seedings and pairings for the 2021 Mountain East Conference women's lacrosse championship have been finalized after the conclusion of the regular season.
Notre Dame captured the regular-season championship and is the No. 1 seed for the tournament. The Falcons finished with a 9-1 conference record. Notre Dame will take on fourth-seeded Charleston on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles finished in a tie for fourth but earned the tiebreaker to qualify for the postseason. The two teams played last week with Notre Dame winning in a triple-overtime thriller.
Frostburg State is the second seed. The Bobcats were 8-2 in the MEC and will a host a semifinal against third-seeded Davis & Elkins on Tuesday at 5 p.m. D&E finished with a 5-5 conference record. The Bobcats took both meetings against the Senators, including an 11-6 triumph on Sunday.
The semifinal winners advance to the MEC Championship on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.